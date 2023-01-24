Recipe: Tofu Laap

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Tofu laap is one of the most popular dishes at Chao Baan.

1 package tofu (16 oz), dried with a paper towel2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil2 green onions, chopped4 cloves garlic, sliced2 tbsp fish sauce2 tbsp lime juice2 tbsp toasted jasmine rice powderChopped cilantro (to preference and taste)½ cup mint leaves, chopped¼ red onion, thinly sliced1 jalapeño, sliced (optional)Roasted Thai chili powder to tasteRemove the tofu from the package and drain and dry with a towel to soak most of the liquid out of the block. Cube the tofu into your preferred bite-sized pieces. Once cubed, quickly sauté all tofu in two tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil until crispy. Remove crispy tofu and set aside.Add onions and garlic to the pan and sauté on medium heat until fragrant (do not brown). Add the crispy tofu to the pan with fish sauce, lime juice and toasted rice powder. Mix well. Once heated through, mix in fresh herbs. Remove from heat and serve warm with sticky rice.*Adjust herbs and spices to preferred taste.Yields four servings.