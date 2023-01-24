Recipe: Tofu Pour Over

click to enlarge
I was a vegetarian for many years, believe it or not — and one of my family’s favorite go-to meals is the Tofu Pour Over. If you prefer, you can easily swap in chicken, and it is just as delicious.
Ingredients:
SARA BANNOURA
Steve Ewing.
1 lb firm tofu, frozen and then thawed
Seasoned salt to taste
Garlic salt to taste
1 lb broccoli thawed, from frozen
1 can (10.5 oz) low-fat cream of broccoli soup
4 cups cooked jasmine rice
Instructions:
The key is to freeze and then thaw your tofu to give it a tough enough texture. Drain the thawed tofu to get it to the ideal firmness. Season with a mix of seasoned salt and garlic salt. Pour the cream of broccoli soup into a saucepan and cook over low heat to warm, stirring occasionally.
click to enlarge
SHUTTERSTOCK
This vegan recipe combines broccoli and tofu.
Cook jasmine rice in a separate pot. Cut the tofu into bite-sized pieces and stir-fry it in a wok with light oil or non-stick spray to firm it up. Add broccoli into stir fry, cook three to four minutes if thawed from frozen. Incorporate stir fry into cream of broccoli soup mix. Stir.
Serve over jasmine rice.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter