Recipe: Tofu Pour Over

click to enlarge SARA BANNOURA Steve Ewing.

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK This vegan recipe combines broccoli and tofu.

1 lb firm tofu, frozen and then thawedSeasoned salt to tasteGarlic salt to taste1 lb broccoli thawed, from frozen1 can (10.5 oz) low-fat cream of broccoli soup4 cups cooked jasmine riceThe key is to freeze and then thaw your tofu to give it a tough enough texture. Drain the thawed tofu to get it to the ideal firmness. Season with a mix of seasoned salt and garlic salt. Pour the cream of broccoli soup into a saucepan and cook over low heat to warm, stirring occasionally.Cook jasmine rice in a separate pot. Cut the tofu into bite-sized pieces and stir-fry it in a wok with light oil or non-stick spray to firm it up. Add broccoli into stir fry, cook three to four minutes if thawed from frozen. Incorporate stir fry into cream of broccoli soup mix. Stir.Serve over jasmine rice.