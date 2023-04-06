Review: Katsuya Serves Culinary Artistry in the Delmar Loop

click to enlarge Mabel Suen Katsuya offers katsu and sushi bento boxes served with daily side dishes.

If you want to understand how serious Katsuya (6301 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-296-3368) is about its katsu, you must consider a most humble ingredient: the breadcrumb.

The tiny flakes of breading that coat Katsuya's various katsu dishes may seem like a means to an end — just a blanket of crumbs that allow a cutlet, seemingly the main event, to get a little color and texture after a dunk in the fryer. However, when you actually receive your order of pork katsu, you understand that they are the dish's most vital component.

Co-owners and longtime friends Teddy Lee and Jack Li are serious, if not borderline obsessive, about their breadcrumbs. Instead of using a pre-ground panko product, the pair begin by sourcing the best quality locally made milk bread from west county Korean mainstay Kim's Bakery. Lee and Li receive the fresh bread at Katsuya in whole loaves, then cut it into smaller pieces before feeding it into a special machine imported from Japan which crushes — not grinds — the bread into delicate flakes the texture of newly fallen snow. Lee and Li coat the tender pork cutlet in the freshly crushed panko, then dunk it in the fryer; because the panko is still soft when fried, it creates this light-as-air, crisp texture that is as noticeably different from a pre-ground product as freshly made pasta is from its boxed counterpart — a level of effort remarkable for such a casual restaurant.





click to enlarge Mabel Suen Chef-owners Jack Li and Dae Lee and Manager Angie Phong keep things running.

Yet, that effort is precisely the reason they opened Katsuya. Both veterans of the St. Louis dining scene, Lee and Li separately spent the majority of their culinary careers in area sushi restaurants and developed an appreciation for Japanese cuisine. Lee, in particular, became fascinated by katsu and often wondered why that genre, so common in Japan and Korea, had not yet made its way to St. Louis, even as sushi and ramen spots had become so popular. Though he was focused on other projects, including the popular Korean food truck and brick-and-mortar K-Bop, Lee dedicated his free time to studying katsu. He traveled to the West Coast to learn from those who had mastered the craft, hoping one day he'd get a chance to translate that knowledge into a katsu restaurant of his own.

That opportunity came in July of 2022. Though Lee had been casually looking for spots to open a katsu restaurant, his plans firmed up when he came across the former TNT Wieners storefront in the heart of the Delmar Loop. He recruited his partner Angela Phuong, Li, and Li's partner (Angela's sister) Nina Phuong to help him in the effort. Together, they converted the hot-dog-centric space into a katsu bastion whose casual format contrasts with the serious artistry that goes on in its kitchen.

Katsuya's dining area is small and shotgun-style; a handful of black booths line one side of the room, and an equal number of white metal tables provide seating on the other. Exposed brick, old wooden floors and wood wall accents warm the space, and a red-tiled wall that lines the combination order counter and open-kitchen space gives the room a pop of color.





click to enlarge Mabel Suen The pork katsu features deep-fried pork loin covered with panko bread crumbs.

Because of the limited seating, it can be challenging to find a table during peak dining hours; once you try the katsu, you understand why. Katsuya's previously described pork version is a stunning study in texture and the importance of fresh breadcrumbs. It's also incredibly flavorful. Unlike so many fried foods, which taste of little more than fryer grease, the pork flavor shines through and is accented with the restaurant's signature sauce, which has a slightly appley sweet herbal taste that Angela likens to a cross between barbecue and worcestershire sauces.

However, the pork is not the restaurant's only katsu stunner. Whereas the pork is a flat, pounded cutlet, the menchi version features a plump patty of ground pork, chicken and onion that is like Japanese fried meatloaf. It's as juicy as the shrimp katsu is tender. Here, a massive shrimp is flieted and split down the center, allowing even more surface area to be covered in the outstanding panko. The texture works so well on the shrimp, you'd be forgiven if you thought it was coconut crusted based on its looks. Angela encourages diners to mix a bit of spicy mustard into the katsu sauce for dipping. It's a marvelously pungent concoction that pairs especially well with both the shellfish and the tofu katsu, which itself is a revelation of what is possible when you use a creamy, high-quality product.





click to enlarge Mabel Suen The Alaskan roll is made up of a California roll topped with seared Alaskan king salmon.

The katsu would shine even if served on a cheap paper plate, but Lee and Li bring the same level of commitment to their presentation as they do to their breadcrumbs. All orders are served in a sturdy, sleek black cardboard bento box alongside an impressive array of daily rotating side dishes. These include everything from creamy potato salad and pungent kimchi to paper-thin fish cakes, edamame and seaweed salad; Lee, who is Korean, got the idea for this variety from banchan, the myriad of small side dishes served with Korean meals.

Because of their extensive sushi experience, Lee and Li also offer several sushi rolls at Katsuya, including the beautifully presented Katsuya Roll, which pairs tuna, salmon and crab with shrimp tempura, avocado and scallions. The Spicy Tuna Roll is equally appealing; a generous portion of luscious spicy tuna sits atop a California Roll, which is amped up by a drizzle of sriracha. An especially decadent Philly Roll is filled with cream cheese, avocado and salmon; the entire thing is then lightly breaded and fried so that it crisps up around the outside and makes the cream cheese molten. Like the katsu, the sushi is also served in bento boxes with a number of treats, including crab Rangoon that actually tastes like crab, gyoza, an individual portion of tiramisu and an avocado-sized potato croquette, accented with slightly sweet baking spices

On one visit that croquette was not just a plain fritter, but had been whimsically adorned with tiny eyes, a nose and a smiling mouth made using katsu sauce and wasabi mayo. It's exactly the sort of thoughtful detail you'd expect from a place that's so serious about breadcrumbs.

Katsuya is open Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun. 11a.m.-8 p.m.