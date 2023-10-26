RFT's Owner Purchases Sauce Magazine

Chris Keating, founder and CEO of Big Lou Holdings, said that beyond bringing back the print issue, he envisions few major changes to the 24-year-old magazine.
“We wanted to buy Sauce because — like everyone in St. Louis who loves food — we love Sauce,” Keating said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to continue to bring the great writing, jaw-dropping photography and unforgettable events that have cemented Sauce as St. Louis’ culinary trailblazer for a remarkable 24 years.”
Sauce's six employees will be retained in the acquisition, Keating said, and Allyson Mace, Sauce's publisher and founder, said she will be sticking around, too.
"The team at Sauce and I are excited by this opportunity to grow Sauce further, as well as relaunching the print edition,” she said. “Sauce has been my life for 24 years, and I look forward to this evolution as we enter our 25th year. By bringing together two STL media institutions, we’ll offer the most well-rounded coverage of St. Louis’ culinary scene the city has ever seen.”
Mace co-founded Sauce as a food-focused website in 1999. Two years later, the magazine launched its print publication, which showed remarkable staying power even while facing a complicated landscape for local journalism (and, for a time, competition from another St. Louis food-focused monthly).
In April, Sauce scrapped its monthly issue, though it continues to publish a digital issue online. It also offers a robust website and a host of beloved food-focused events, including Sauce Food Truck Friday, the Saucy Soiree and Harvest Festival.
As for Keating, he has lived in St. Louis for seven years. He formed Big Lou Holdings this July in order to purchase the RFT and three of its sister papers from Euclid Media Group. A longtime publisher, he helped form Euclid Media Group in 2013 and served as its chief operating officer at the time of Big Lou's founding.
