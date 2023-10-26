RFT's Owner Purchases Sauce Magazine

And the print edition is coming back beginning in December

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Sauce has chronicled the St. Louis food scene since 1999.
COURTESY SAUCE MAGAZINE
Sauce has chronicled the St. Louis food scene since 1999.
Big Lou Holdings, the RFT's St. Louis-based owner, announced today that it has purchased Sauce Magazine — and it plans to bring the venerable food-focused monthly back into print starting in December.

Chris Keating, founder and CEO of Big Lou Holdings, said that beyond bringing back the print issue, he envisions few major changes to the 24-year-old magazine.

“We wanted to buy Sauce because — like everyone in St. Louis who loves food — we love Sauce,” Keating said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to continue to bring the great writing, jaw-dropping photography and unforgettable events that have cemented Sauce as St. Louis’ culinary trailblazer for a remarkable 24 years.”

Sauce's six employees will be retained in the acquisition, Keating said, and Allyson Mace, Sauce's publisher and founder, said she will be sticking around, too.

"The team at Sauce and I are excited by this opportunity to grow Sauce further, as well as relaunching the print edition,” she said. “Sauce has been my life for 24 years, and I look forward to this evolution as we enter our 25th year. By bringing together two STL media institutions, we’ll offer the most well-rounded coverage of St. Louis’ culinary scene the city has ever seen.”

Mace co-founded Sauce  as a food-focused website in 1999. Two years later, the magazine launched its print publication, which showed remarkable staying power even while facing a complicated landscape for local journalism (and, for a time, competition from another St. Louis food-focused monthly).

In April, Sauce scrapped its monthly issue, though it continues to publish a digital issue online. It also offers a robust website and a host of beloved food-focused events, including Sauce Food Truck Friday, the Saucy Soiree and Harvest Festival.

As for Keating, he has lived in St. Louis for seven years. He formed Big Lou Holdings this July in order to purchase the RFT and three of its sister papers from Euclid Media Group. A longtime publisher, he helped form Euclid Media Group in 2013 and served as its chief operating officer at the time of Big Lou's founding.

In addition to its print and digital journalism, Sauce also sponsors events like the wildly popular Food Truck Friday in Tower Grove Park.

St. Louis-Based Sauce Magazine Scraps Print Edition: "We're not downsizing," Publisher Allyson Mace says. "This is growth."

We're still the same paper you know and love (you love us, right?)

The RFT Has a New Owner, and He's Based in St. Louis: Chris Keating, formerly chief operating officer of Euclid Media Group, today purchased four of its publications


About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
