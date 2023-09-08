Riverfront Times Seeks Freelance Food and Culture Writers

Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 10:18 am

click to enlarge A close up of a man taking notes on a journalist-style notepad.
Via Flickr/Salim Fadhley
Soon this could be you.
Do you like eating? Do you like writing? Do you like knowing the newest and hottest St. Louis restaurants before any of your friends?

If you found yourself nodding your head along to those questions, well, we have the opportunity to for you. Right now, we're looking to add a few food writers to our freelance roster.

We're looking for people to write stories about restaurants shortly after they've opened, people interested in breaking food news or those that might have an idea for a semi-regular column (if so, tell us about it!). The work this new crew will be doing is intended to complement our Dining Critic Cheryl Baehr's excellent reviews — in other words, we're not looking for restaurant critics.

Simultaneously, we're looking for culture writers, especially people interested in covering local music or comedy. If you pay attention to the local scene and you enjoy writing, this could be a way to explore that interest on our dime (our rates are not the highest, but we do pay!).

If either of those opportunities speaks to you, please send Managing Editor Jessica Rogen an email at [email protected] with a little bit of background on yourself as a writer, why you want to write for the RFT and a few writing samples. Links or attachments are both fine. If you send a resume, we'll look at it, but it's not necessary.

To whet your interest, here are a few articles akin that what we're imagining:
Related
The pulpo en su tinta is an octopus braised in an ink sauce served with rice, roasted wax peppers and tortillas.

At El Molino del Sureste, Alex Henry Readies a Restaurant with Retail: Get a sneak peek at the Sureste’s chef’s new Southampton spot

Related
Lil Yachty once rapped he "went to Panera in a Panamera."

Why Do So Many Rappers Mention Panera in Their Lyrics?: St. Louis rappers Eric Donté and Kosta Longmire weigh in

Related
Gotham and Eggs held its grand opening on August 12.

GOTham and Eggs Adds Superhero-Themed Diner Classics to South Grand: “We tried to use a little bit of nerd knowledge,” co-owner Shanisah Knight says

Related
A young Dave Bailey with his daughter, who was born the week Baileys' Range opened.

Baileys' Range Is Closing in Downtown St. Louis After 12 Years: "Baileys’ Restaurants is not saying good-bye to downtown," say Dave and Kara Bailey

Related
Gregg's has been a fixture in an industrial stretch of north St. Louis for nearly five decades.

One of St. Louis' Best Bars Is Now Seeking a Buyer: Gregg's Bar & Grill closed Sunday after 46 years in north St. Louis


Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times.
