Riverfront Times Seeks Freelance Food and Culture Writers

If you found yourself nodding your head along to those questions, well, we have the opportunity to for you. Right now, we're looking to add a few food writers to our freelance roster.
We're looking for people to write stories about restaurants shortly after they've opened, people interested in breaking food news or those that might have an idea for a semi-regular column (if so, tell us about it!). The work this new crew will be doing is intended to complement our Dining Critic Cheryl Baehr's excellent reviews — in other words, we're not looking for restaurant critics.
Simultaneously, we're looking for culture writers, especially people interested in covering local music or comedy. If you pay attention to the local scene and you enjoy writing, this could be a way to explore that interest on our dime (our rates are not the highest, but we do pay!).
If either of those opportunities speaks to you, please send Managing Editor Jessica Rogen an email at [email protected] with a little bit of background on yourself as a writer, why you want to write for the RFT and a few writing samples. Links or attachments are both fine. If you send a resume, we'll look at it, but it's not necessary.
To whet your interest, here are a few articles akin that what we're imagining:
