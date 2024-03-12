Rooftop Bar the Bullock Will Open Downtown Just in Time for Patio Season

The rooftop terrace bar and lounge of Live! by Loews in downtown St. Louis, the Bullock (799 Clark Avenue), is opening Friday, April 5 — just in time for patio season — and opening day for the Cardinals.

Just across from Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village, the Bullock looks to add to the St. Louis sporting experience this spring and summer with the rollout of Executive Chef Steven Hall’s new menu.

“In our neighborhood we have everything from BBQ to tacos and pizza to pasta so I wanted to bring something unique to the Bullock this season that everyone would enjoy,” Hall said in a statement. “Fries seemed to be the perfect fit as a sharable option before or after a game, an appetizer for dinner or even a late evening snack. So, we ran with the concept and elevated a classic dish with a gourmet twist.”



But Hall says the real showstopper of the new menu are the French fries; as toppings, you can choose from smoked brisket, chili cheese or other options. Go crazy and build your own masterpiece. And make sure to try some of Hall’s house-made Cracker Jacks — a baseball must have.

The spacious rooftop terrace will also offer a selection of cocktails, local brews and wines to enjoy while taking in the St. Louis cityscape at sunset by the fire pit, watching the game with some friends on the 12.5 by 7-foot TV or celebrating a Cardinal win.



Keep an eye out this summer for these special Bullock events:



Friday Night LIVE by Loews with KMOX

After every Friday night home game, KMOX 1120AM and the Cardinals Radio Network will be live at the Bullock. The 40-minute show will feature hosts Mike Claiborne, the Cardinals radio announcer, and Ricky Horton, former Cardinals pitcher. As the season continues fans can expect special guests appearances from current and former Cardinals players, coaches, managers and MLB broadcasters.

Elevate Live Music Series at The Bullock

Beginning Thursday, April 18 from 7 to 9 p.m., the Bullock will host a monthly live music series, “Elevate,” every third Thursday of the season where guests can enjoy live jazz music from various local St. Louis artists.

For more information, events and hours of operation, visit the Bullock’s

.

