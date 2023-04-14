CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Rosé Day Wine Walk Returns to the Central West End This May

Tickets support local nonprofits

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 1:42 pm

click to enlarge Enjoy at least 10 rosé samples at Rosé Day in the Central West End.
COURTESY PHOTO
If you like pink wine and supporting charity, then you may want to check out Rosé Day in the Central West End.

The event is a "walking wine festival" that takes over the neighborhood and promotes nonprofits that are all about empowering women and girls.

You pick up your wine passport and map and make your way to 10 or more wine tasting stations throughout the neighborhood. After you get your passport stamped at each station (and sample the 2 ounce rosé pours), you can turn it in to join a raffle for prizes.

While you're walking to the tasting stations, you'll be able to listen to live local music and shop pop-up vendors. There will be instagram-worthy stops along the way for photos, and the local businesses will have special discounts.

How does charity fit into all of this? Well, when you buy your ticket, you select which charity you'd like a portion of your ticket price to support. Options include Safe Connections, Habitat St. Louis Women Build, St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, Planned Parenthood, STL Ovarian Cancer Awareness, Diamond Diva's Pathways to Brightness, Prosperity Connection, Pink Ribbon Girls and Missouri Job's Daughters.

Plus the local shops will be donating a portion of the day's proceeds to a cause.

The event is May 6 from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are required and cost $35. Find out more here.


