Salsa Rosada Brings Venezuelan and Columbian Food to Midtown

click to enlarge Courtesy Plantain Girl Salsa Rosada’s dining room amid renovation.

Lafayette Park's beloved Mayo Ketchup has a new sister restaurant: Salsa Rosada (3135 Olive Street, 314-601-3038, plantaingirl.com), named after the traditional Latin American blend of mayonnaise, ketchup and seasoning, opened last month in Midtown.

Mandy Estrella and Bradley Payne, co-owners of Salsa Rosada and Mayo Ketchup's mother company, Plantain Girl, originally intended for Salsa Rosada to be a stand-alone Venezuelan and Colombian kitchen. But with the nudges of friend and fellow restaurateur David Bailey of Rooster, Small Batch and Bailey's Range, the coworkers-turned-couple decided to expand their vision.

"So we went all in," Payne says. "But we didn't realize how difficult it was going to be in terms of getting this open."

Equipping the space on Olive Street was no easy feat. After months of seemingly endless drilling, wiring and bureaucratic back-and-forth, Salsa Rosada faced an opening day four months later than projected. However, Plantain Girl's dream to build an authentic eatery for the Venezuelan and Colombian communities kept their passion aflame.

"We've been seeing a lot of people from Venezuela here just in the first three weeks, so that's awesome," Payne says. "The response makes us feel good about how difficult this process of opening this restaurant was."



click to enlarge Courtesy Plantain Girl A Venezuelan empanada made with corn flour and vegan cheese.

The daytime cafe dishes out a variety of Venezuelan and Colombian classics with a side of Midtown chic. Taking residence in the ornate building that previously housed Hugo's Pizza, the restaurant features a traditional beveled ceiling accented by vibrant blue walls and large, metal palm leaves.

For Plantain, Midtown was the perfect location. All four of Plantain Girl's enterprises — Salsa Rosada, Mayo Ketchup, the pop-up at St. Louis Soccer Club's CITYPARK, and their routine catering customer, Busch Stadium — are within a mile distance of each other.

"We wanted to build out something that was elevated," Payne says. "The element we're having is 'fast casual' until we get the bar totally up and going. Then this area will be full service."

Payne teased a full bar with 12 beers and three wines on tap, plus a full liquor shelf for frozen drinks — and potentially, a coffee service. He says with the larger venue, they are looking to get experimental.

"This kitchen is basically a third of the size of the entire footprint here ... I don't think there's an event we can't do," Payne says. While Salsa Rosada looks to add more dishes to their growing menu, it is also firmly committed to authenticity. That authenticity is perhaps best tasted through the street-style perro calientes.

The Colombian hot dog comes dressed with cabbage, a pineapple and cilantro sauce, cotija cheese, potato sticks and the titular salsa rosada. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan dog subs the sweet pineapple cilantro mix for a savory corn and bacon sauce.

Both dogs are served on buns from St. Charles County's Pan Pa'Ti Bakery, a business relationship that started as something of social media courting. Pan Pa'Ti delivers fresh buns and Venezuelan crescent bread used in cachitos to Salsa Rosada every morning.



click to enlarge Courtesy Plantain Girl The shredded chicken arepa topped with cabbage, cilantro sauce and cotija cheese.

"Pretty much everything we do here is pretty much from scratch. So anything we don't have to make takes a little pressure off us," Payne says.

Payne says Salsa Rosada is the only restaurant in St. Louis specializing in Venezuelan cuisine.

"We were able to source sodas that you can't find anywhere in grocery stores," Payne says, referencing the cooler stocked with Venezuelan beverages Frescolita and Pony Malta. "[Customers] are getting one and taking three home because they know it's almost impossible to find these things."

Their commitment to providing traditional drinks mirrors their dedication in serving authentic Latin eats. As Salsa Rosada crafted its menu, Payne and Estrella invited Venezuelan community members to sample test dishes. In the coming weeks, sancocho, the hearty Colombian, root-vegetable soup, and other Latin classics will find their way to the kitchen.

Salsa Rosada is open 11 am. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.