Salt + Smoke to Open Oh Hey! Barbecue Inside Kirkwood Schnucks

The counter-service restaurant will mix old favorites with new items and full meals for easy pick up

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 5:03 am

Brisket plate with a side of green bean and tomato salad and brisket chili.
Jennifer Silverberg
Soon you'll be able to pick up food from Oh Hey! Barbecue from the ease of the grocery store.

Imagine this scenario: You've just ground through a whole day at the office, and you're dragging hard. But you still have to go to the grocery store for a few items and, Shoot, you've got to feed your family tonight, too.

But instead of running through the store and then running home and cooking up something slapdash, imagine you could just pick up a full dinner, shop a little more leisurely and then be a hero by bringing home a hot meal.

That vision above — that's what Salt + Smoke owner Tom Schmidt thought of when he was first conceiving of Oh Hey! Barbecue, a counter-service dining concept that will open within the Kirkwood Schnuck's Food Hall (10233 Manchester Road) this fall.

"[You won't have] to worry about cooking and cleaning and all that stuff before bedtime, the chaos that is parenthood," Schmidt says. "There's a lot of families in Kirkwood. I think it's just a really great service, and we're excited to kind of be that solution for people."

Oh Hey! Barbecue will fill the spot formerly held by The Shaved Duck. It will offer some classic Salt + Smoke items such as the brisket and white cheddar cracker mac. But it will also be a chance to try out some new items that will be specifically designed for the concept such as baby back ribs, smoked turkey, a creamy coleslaw, onion rings and a mustard-based potato salad.

Oh Hey! began with a phone call from Schnucks, asking if Salt + Smoke would be interested in joining the Food Hall. Schmidt says that when "one of the most iconic and beloved companies in the Midwest" called, he jumped at the opportunity. The initial challenge was trying to figure out how to adapt the large-scale Smoke + Salt concept to a small space.
click to enlarge The Kirkwood Schnucks food hall.
Courtesy Schnucks
Oh Hey! Barbecue will soon join the Kirkwood Schnucks food hall.

He decided he wouldn't. So Oh Hey! was born instead.

"It's just a little bit more fun and casual and playful," he says. "But as when we opened Salt + Smoke, obviously, we absolutely love everything we do there."

The new spot will bring Salt + Smoke's food to Kirkwood for the first time, and Schmidt anticipates that the smaller operation will prove easier to staff than the full restaurant.

He's interested in seeing how the smaller concept does and might develop other smaller ventures, in addition to expanding his main chain, in the future.

"You've got to walk before you run," Schmidt says. "When we make barbecue, I think people really like to eat it, so I'm confident people will love this."

Email the author at [email protected]

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

BEST NEW BAR Platypus (4501 Manchester Avenue, 314-448-1622) Runner-Up: ’Ssippi (2926 Cherokee Street, no phone)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]
Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

BEST NEW BAR Platypus (4501 Manchester Avenue, 314-448-1622) Runner-Up: ’Ssippi (2926 Cherokee Street, no phone)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]
Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

BEST NEW BAR Platypus (4501 Manchester Avenue, 314-448-1622) Runner-Up: ’Ssippi (2926 Cherokee Street, no phone)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]
Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]

Trending

Sugarwitch Opens This Friday in the Patch Neighborhood

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch opens its first brick and mortar in the Patch neighborhood this Friday.

Assault Allegations Against St. Louis Chef Detail Pattern of Abuse

By Cheryl Baehr

Chef Tony Nguyen has been charged with multiple counts of felony domestic assault.

STL Toasted To Take Over Mama Toscano's Space on the Hill

By Cheryl Baehr

Husband and wife Matthew Fuller and Brittany Abernathy are excited for STL Toasted's next chapter.

Corpse Reviver Halloween Pop-Up Returns to Lazy Tiger

By Cheryl Baehr

Corpse Reviver Halloween Pop-Up Returns to Lazy Tiger

Also in Food & Drink

Review: STL Toasted's T-Ravs Are Damn Good

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted's Buffalo chicken t-ravs on a tray

Vicia's Taqueria Morita Serves Baja-Style Edible Bliss

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Mortia’s shrimp aguachile (pictured) includes white soy, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and morita oil.

Review: Salve Osteria Dazzles With Mediterranean-Inspired Dishes

By Cheryl Baehr

Salve Osteria’s menu features a selection of shareable plates, pastas, entrees and desserts.

Review: Midtown's Latte Lounge Serves Thrilling Brunch Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Latte Lounge serves delicious daytime fare, including latte flights, breakfast samplers, avocado toast, shrimp and grits, pizzas and red velvet waffles.

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us