Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's

Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple: Zia's (5256 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-0020),
the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine.
Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its Facebook page
today, along with a photo of a wine bottle signed by the Red Rocker himself. "This wine rocks!" Hagar wrote on the bottle of Tuscan red.
Hagar has long been a particular St. Louis favorite; he credits KSHE
as fueling his ascent.
He plays
Riverport Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
tonight. Keep an eye out: Maybe after the show, he'll head to Favazza's.