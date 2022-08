Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's

Riverport

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Google News.

Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple:the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine.Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its Facebook page today, along with a photo of a wine bottle signed by the Red Rocker himself. "This wine rocks!" Hagar wrote on the bottle of Tuscan red.Hagar has long been a particular St. Louis favorite; he credits KSHE as fueling his ascent.He plays Hollywood Casino Amphitheater tonight. Keep an eye out: Maybe after the show, he'll head to Favazza's.