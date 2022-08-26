Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's

The Red Rocker stopped by for a visit before his show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 4:39 pm

Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple: Zia's (5256 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-0020), the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine.

Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its Facebook page today, along with a photo of a wine bottle signed by the Red Rocker himself. "This wine rocks!" Hagar wrote on the bottle of Tuscan red.

Hagar has long been a particular St. Louis favorite; he credits KSHE as fueling his ascent.

He plays Riverport Hollywood Casino Amphitheater tonight. Keep an eye out: Maybe after the show, he'll head to Favazza's.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in St. Louis, Detroit, Cincinnati and Cleveland. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
