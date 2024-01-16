Schlafly Beer Releases New Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale

It's just in time for Dry January — so drink up

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 1:59 pm

click to enlarge Schlafly Beer has released a 35-calorie non-alcoholic beer — Pale Ale NA — just in time for Dry January.
Schlafly Beer has released a 35-calorie non-alcoholic beer — Pale Ale NA — just in time for Dry January.

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ largest craft brewery, has released a new non-alcoholic beer — that’s perfect for Dry January. 

Pale Ale NA is a nonalcoholic analogue of Schlafly’s year-round Pale Ale. It tastes similar and taps the same authentic English-style ingredients such as London yeast and English hops, but the NA version is only 35 calories. Its flavor profile leans toward fruitiness that is balanced with the bitter notes of hops and yeast and ends with a malt-forward finish.

“Pale Ale was the beer that started it all for us back in 1991, so it only made sense to offer a non-alcoholic option for a brew that’s familiar and still resonates with our core consumers today,” CEO David Schlafly said in a statement. 

Unlike many other NA beers and wines, Pale NA doesn’t rely on dealcoholization, which Schlafly Beer says strips away some flavor compounds alongside alcohol. Instead, over the last two and a half years, it developed a brewing process that did not require dealcoholization and hopes to continue to innovate in the NA category going forward.

“Our customers have come to expect quality, classic styles from our beers, and we’re putting that same dedication to our non-alc category,” Schlafly said. “It feels fitting to start the year with a great tasting option to allow everyone in our community to enjoy a Schlafly brew.”

This non-alcoholic brew is available now across Schlafly’s distribution as well as a few of Schlafly’s brewpubs: Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street) in the Downtown West neighborhood in St. Louis and Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood).

This is not Schlafly’s first step into the NA brewing lane. In July 2022, Schlafly and local NA brewer WellBeing Brewing Co. announced a partnership where Schlafly would brew WellBeing products and sell and distribute its beers. That November, the two announced a joint product, Match Day Light, an NA English Pale Ale. 

