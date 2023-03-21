Schlafly Stout and Oyster Fest Returns This Weekend

The free event includes live music and more oysters than you could ever eat

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge Schlafly will fly in in over 80,000 oysters overnight from both coasts and offer nine new stouts at the event. - Courtesy Schlafly
Courtesy Schlafly
Schlafly will fly in in over 80,000 oysters overnight from both coasts and offer nine new stouts at the event.

The Midwest's largest oyster festival returns to St. Louis this weekend.

Schlafly's Stout and Oyster Fest will kick off this Friday and Saturday at the Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street, 314-241-2337) in Downtown West. This annual event features thousands of oysters and "star shuckers" from around the country, making it the largest event of its kind in the region.

"No one else in the Midwest has an oyster festival of this magnitude, and stouts and oysters are a natural pairing," Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna said in a press release.

Schlafly will fly in in over 80,000 oysters overnight from both coasts and offer nine new stouts at the event, in addition to a rotating selection of the brewery's specialty stouts.  The fest will also include live music and 20 seasoned oyster shuckers who will shuck oysters live all weekend.

The shuckers will offer an array of raw oyster varieties from their home coast raw bars, both inside the Schlafly Tap Room and outside in the "Shuckerdome." Food offerings also include fried oysters, Oysters Rockefeller, Oyster Chowder and Schlafly Tap Room's full menu.

Each day will include live music. Acts include Funky Butt Brass Band, Southside Creole Playboys, Sean Canan's VooDoo Mixtape and more.

Stout and Oyster Fest is free to attend. Guests pay for their preferred food and beer.

This year's event lasts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
