Schnucks May Owe You Money For All That Alcohol You Bought

The grocery chain agreed to pay up to $4 million following a class-action lawsuit

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 11:05 am

click to enlarge Schnucks grocery store
Riverfront Times file
The "friendliest store in town" might have lied to you.
Schnucks may owe you money if you bought alcohol from its stores in the past seven years.

The grocery chain will pay up to $4 million  after a class-action settlement alleged Schnucks falsely advertised sales on wine and spirits when the products had not been sold at the advertised "regular" or "original" prices in a very long time, or ever. Schnucks denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement.

What does that mean for Schnucks customers? If you bought alcohol at the stores between December 3, 2015 and February 15, you can file a claim on this online portal and receive some money.

But don't quit your day job, boozers. Even if you purchased more than 56 units of alcohol from Schnucks, the most you could receive is a one-time payment of $72. You'd need receipts to prove it, too.

Customers who bought at least one alcohol product within the timeframe can receive up to $11. Anyone who bought between 25 and 55 products could get $25.

The man who filed the suit will receive much more.

Schnucks will pay Leonard Perry $1.32 million in attorney's fees, and Perry himself will receive $5,000. This all started in when Perry bought Meiomi Rose Wine and La Crema Rose Wine from Schnucks at an advertised discount of 20 percent off in 2020. The sale was advertised to end in November that year, according to the suit, but still continued when the lawsuit was filed a month later.

Schnucks recently sent out an email to customers on how to find receipts through the chain's rewards program, but the program didn't start saving itemized e-receipts until August 2019.

There's more details on claims at schnuckspricingsettlement.com.
About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
