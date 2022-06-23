Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Serendipity Ice Cream To Open Grove Location July 17

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 6:00 am


click to enlarge Beckie Jacobs is thrilled to be bringing Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream to the Grove. - MICHAEL KILFOY
Michael Kilfoy
Beckie Jacobs is thrilled to be bringing Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream to the Grove.

Fans of Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream (4400 Manchester Avenue) have been waiting patiently for their favorite frosty treats since owner Beckie Jacobs shuttered her longtime Webster Groves storefront last December. The closure was temporary, she assured her patrons, prompted by Jacobs' plans to relocate to the Grove after failing to come to a lease agreement with her landlord. Now, she's making good on her promise with news just in time for the mid-summer heat: Serendipity will open in its new home on Manchester Avenue on July 17th.

The new Serendipity will be located in the new Gateway Lofts development, near the intersection of Manchester and Newstead Avenues. The grand opening, coinciding with National Ice Cream Day, will welcome guests into the gorgeous new space, which is outfitted with gold-and-cream hexagon tile, a long wooden bar with a stone countertop and black-and-white, hanging light fixtures.

Though the look may be different than the former Webster Groves digs, the new Serendipity will feature all of the sweet treats regulars have come to love over it's 18 years in business, like ice-cream sandwiches, freshly made waffle cones and signature flavors such as "Cookie Monster," "Salted Caramel Swirl" and "Gold Coast Chocolate."

Jacobs is excited to launch several new offerings as the Grove location, including house-made breakfast pastries, locally sourced bagels and coffee. In this spirit, she looks forward to being embraced by Grove residents not simply as a place to grab a cool treat but as a community gathering spot throughout the day.

