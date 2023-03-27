STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Shaquille O'Neal Is Opening Big Chicken in Busch Stadium

Mission Taco is also set to join the stadium concessions

Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 3:19 pm

click to enlarge Shaquille O'Neal stands in front of Big Chicken holding two orders.
Courtesy Photo
Shaq's Big Chicken is coming to Busch Stadium.

St. Louisans cheering on the Cardinals in Busch Stadium will soon be able to enjoy some new local favorite eats. 

Mission Taco Joint, which is known for its laid-back West Coast-style Mexican, will be expanding its taco empire to the big leagues. 

Section 150, behind home plate at Busch Stadium, will soon be home to Mission Taco fan favorites such as the Mango Shrimp Taco and the Vegan Soft Taco, which uses vegan ground beef. 

The restaurant will also house some exclusive offerings for the Cardinals. The rookies will be West Coast Nachos, whose highlights include chile-crusted fries, queso, crema, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños; and the “Hot Corner” Chicken, which includes a flour tortilla with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, celery seed ranch, lettuce and pickled onion. The Regular Taco finishes out the roster with crispy tortilla, ground beef, beans, taco sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Owners Jason and Adam Tilford said joining the MTB with the MLB is a natural fit. 

“Busch Stadium and the Cardinals are synonymous with St. Louis, so it’s a proud moment for Mission Taco Joint to have a presence there,” the brothers said in a statement. “Our team will be heavily involved in operations of our concession area, and we’re excited to see Cardinals fans in the stands enjoying our MTJ tacos, street corn, and more.”

click to enlarge A spread of Mission Taco items.
Courtesy Photo
Mission Taco Joint eats will soon be available at Busch Stadium.

But the local heavyweight will have to go head to head with a burgeoning national chain that has partnered another local shop. Shaquille O’Neils’ Big Chicken opens at Busch Stadium on Thursday, March 30, and has tapped St. Louis’ Vincent Van Doughnut for what might be the ultimate chicken sandwich: the 314. 

The sandwich features Nashville hot crispy chicken drenched in Shaq Sauce and served on a Vincent Van Cardinal Red Maple Bacon doughnut.

Cardinals fans can also grab Big Chicken’s M.D.E, featuring Shaq Sauce, chicken breast and B&B Pickles; and the Uncle Jerome, with Nashville hot chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles. Big Chicken also offers fries and a cookie the circumference of an NBA basketball. 

Vincent Van Doughnut has been a St. Louis staple for over a decade. In 2010, owner Vincent Brian Marsden set out to create the perfect donut, and since then, has had his eye on expansion. 

In 2013, the shop bought a donut mobile, Clyde, a classic 1960 Grumman Olson. Later, it added a second location in Clayton. 

With six locations currently open, Big Chicken is quickly expanding across the nation. Its other Missouri location is in the Kansas City International Airport. 

After being one of the most dominating NBA players of all time, the athlete has turned into a formidable businessman, and The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation provides resources for underserved youth.

About The Author

Katie Lawson

Katherine "Katie" Lawson is a writing intern and student at Washington University. From Dallas, Texas, she has loved learning about St. Louis and is always looking for new, exciting things to try in the city.
