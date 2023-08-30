Soulard Gyro to Open 4th Location in Maryland Heights

click to enlarge
The sign says it all to neighbors in Maryland Heights.
A homegrown gyro chain will continue its westward expansion. Owner Vedad Becirovic says Soulard Gyro will open its fourth shop, at 12205 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights, later this year.
As the name suggests, the first Soulard Gyro was located on 12th Street in the city's Soulard neighborhood. Opened in 2009, the shop moved to a larger location 10 years later
— and Becirovic then licensed franchises in both O'Fallon and Wentzville.
Becirovic says the new location should feel familiar to people who love the original shop's gyro, doner kebabs, salads and wraps
. "The menu and setup will be the same as the other spots," he says. "Maryland Heights has a strong lunch crowd, so we will focus on that aspect, but we will also be open for dinner." He's also set up all four locations with ezcater.com for those wanting to book large takeout orders.
The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Becirovic hopes to open by November.
Becirovic says he's looking for other potential franchisees. Interested people should email him at [email protected]
.
