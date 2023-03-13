St. Louis-Based Sauce Magazine Scraps Print Edition

click to enlarge FLICKR/ PAUL SABLEMAN In addition to its print and digital journalism, Sauce also sponsors events like the wildly popular Food Truck Friday in Tower Grove Park.

is saying goodbye to print — and doubling down on digital.Publisher Allyson Mace announced Friday that the magazine's March issue would be its last.

"Starting April 1, we'll no longer distribute a printed copy of Sauce Magazine," she wrote. "Instead, you can find all our content online: on our website, our weekly Edible Weekend e-newsletter, social media, and a monthly digital edition of the magazine. We invite you to embrace this change with the same warmth and comfort of your favorite read, now reaching an even greater audience."