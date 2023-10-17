St. Louis Beer Fest Happens at the Science Center This Saturday

Getting drunk with dinosaurs sounds fun, doesn't it?

By on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 at 6:53 am

Suds + Science = Good Times - @pasa / Flickr
@pasa / Flickr
Suds + Science = Good Times
St. Louis has some damn good breweries. On Saturday, October 21, some of the best among them will take over the Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, 314-289-4400) for the St. Louis Beer Fest.

More than 40 breweries will converge upon the Science Center for a brew-filled night at the museum. The fun starts at 8 p.m. for general admission ticket holders ($50 cost) and 7 p.m. for the VIPs ($65).

Overall, it seems like an expensive yet rare opportunity to drunkenly stumble through the Science Center and ogle at the dinosaurs with an inebriated brain. (If that’s your plan, make sure to bring along a designated driver.)

Brewery participants include 4 Hands Brewing Co., Schlafly, Perennial Artisan Ales and Old Bakery Beer, among others. Get your tickets at stlouisbeerfest.com.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
