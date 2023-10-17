St. Louis Beer Fest Happens at the Science Center This Saturday

More than 40 breweries will converge upon the Science Center for a brew-filled night at the museum. The fun starts at 8 p.m. for general admission ticket holders ($50 cost) and 7 p.m. for the VIPs ($65).
Overall, it seems like an expensive yet rare opportunity to drunkenly stumble through the Science Center and ogle at the dinosaurs with an inebriated brain. (If that’s your plan, make sure to bring along a designated driver.)
Brewery participants include 4 Hands Brewing Co., Schlafly, Perennial Artisan Ales and Old Bakery Beer, among others. Get your tickets at stlouisbeerfest.com.
