St. Louis Burger Week Is Almost Here, Download the App Today

From July 17 to July 23 you can get tasty burgers for $8, and the app is your guide to the deals

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 8:02 am

click to enlarge Duke's BBQ Shack Burger Week special last year.
Courtesy Duke's BBQ Shack
Duke's BBQ Shack Burger Week special last year.
Burger Week is almost here!  Jameson Whiskey, CBD Kratom, Good Taste Edibles, and Heya Wellness are helping the RFT sponsor a week of $8 burger specials at more than 40 area restaurants from July 17 to July 23.

So far, favorites like The Blue Duck, Carnivore, Navin's Barbecue, Olympia Kebob House and Taverna, and Stellar Hog have signed on to give you some tasty deals. If you want more information head over to the App Store on an iPhone or Google Play on your Android to download the Burger Week app.

There, you'll find a map guiding you to participating restaurants, more information about what specials they'll be offering, hours and the rules of engagement for the Burger Week contest.

That's right, this is competitive eating (sort of). In addition to tasty burger deals, if you check in at participating locations during Burger Week, you earn points for prizes and the possibility of becoming St. Louis Burger Week Royalty. Check-in is done via the app, and if you check in at five participating locations, you'll be eligible for the grand prize drawing: swag and $250 in gift cards.

Burger Week will be a real tribute to the most American of sandwiches, the burger. But to get the most out of your week, remember the rules:
  • The restaurants could run out of the special, especially if you head there closer to closing. Please be nice and just visit another time for the special.
  • You should buy a drink and/or other food along with your burger deal.
  • There will likely be waits. Burger Week is popular!
  • Check social media for more information from area restaurants about waits, how many burgers they have left, etc.
  • Tip like a pro. The burger was a deal, so be lavish in your tipping.
  • Check in the app for dine-in and take-out options. Burger Week used to be dine in only, but some restaurants may be offering take out.
About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
