St. Louis Burger Week Is Almost Here, Download the App Today

So far, favorites like The Blue Duck, Carnivore, Navin's Barbecue, Olympia Kebob House and Taverna, and Stellar Hog have signed on to give you some tasty deals. If you want more information head over to the App Store on an iPhone or Google Play on your Android to download the Burger Week app.
There, you'll find a map guiding you to participating restaurants, more information about what specials they'll be offering, hours and the rules of engagement for the Burger Week contest.
That's right, this is competitive eating (sort of). In addition to tasty burger deals, if you check in at participating locations during Burger Week, you earn points for prizes and the possibility of becoming St. Louis Burger Week Royalty. Check-in is done via the app, and if you check in at five participating locations, you'll be eligible for the grand prize drawing: swag and $250 in gift cards.
Burger Week will be a real tribute to the most American of sandwiches, the burger. But to get the most out of your week, remember the rules:
- The restaurants could run out of the special, especially if you head there closer to closing. Please be nice and just visit another time for the special.
- You should buy a drink and/or other food along with your burger deal.
- There will likely be waits. Burger Week is popular!
- Check social media for more information from area restaurants about waits, how many burgers they have left, etc.
- Tip like a pro. The burger was a deal, so be lavish in your tipping.
- Check in the app for dine-in and take-out options. Burger Week used to be dine in only, but some restaurants may be offering take out.
