St. Louis Burger Week Is Here: $8 Burgers at 60+ Area Restaurants

Could you be crowned St. Louis' Biggest Burger Lover?

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 9:28 am

St. Louis Burger Week is July 18 through 24.
St. Louis Burger Week is July 18 through 24.

Do you like burgers? Do you like saving money? Good news! July 18 through 24 is St. Louis Burger Week, which means you can go to any of the more than 60 participating restaurants and get a speciality Burger Week burger for just $8 (there are also drink specials and beer pairings).

To get started, download the Burger Week app for Apple or Android. There you can find out which restaurants are participating and what special burger is on offer. You can also track which restaurants you visit. If you visit four restaurants over the course of the week, you'll be entered to win the St. Louis Burger Week grand prize. Plus, the person with the most points will be declared the Biggest Burger Lover of St. Louis.

If you're not into apps, then pick up a copy of the RFT (hurry, it's only on newsstands through July 19) or go to burgerweekstlouis.com to find a printed/printable passport with everything you need to know about Burger Week. Have your passport stamped at the restaurants you visit. Then simply submit a photo of your passport to [email protected] to enter to win the grand prize. All entries must be submitted by July 30.

You'll likely know a lot of the restaurants that are participating: Shake Shack, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Hot Shots, the Blue Duck, Super Smokers BBQ, Pat Connolly Tavern. But this is an opportunity to try places you haven't before (hey, it's only $8) so mix it up.

While eating four burgers in a week may seem like a lot, this year's Burger Week is bringing a delightful diversity of burgers such as Drake's Southern comfort burger seasoned with Old Bay and topped with pimento cheese, potato chips and mayo on a warm, buttery bun. There are vegetarian options, too, such as the smoked portobello mushroom sandwich at Navin's BBQ (non-vegetarians can opt for the pit beef sandwich).

If you want to satisfy that sweet tooth, head over to Defiant Dough and get the Cookie Dough Burger, which is espresso chocolate dough with a caramel slice and cheesecake batter on a pretzel mini roll.

The point is, there are a lot of options and many of these specialty burgers are only around for a week, so get going and maybe you'll be crowned St. Louis' Biggest Burger Lover.
Burger Week Brings Juicy $8 Burgers to St. Louis All Week

Carnivore(5257 Shaw Avenue, 314-449-6328)Special: The Calabrian Burger. Read more here.
Alpha Brewing Company(4310 Fyler Avenue, 314-621-2337)Special: The Midwestern Burger. A veggie option is also available.Read more here. Budweiser Brew House(Clark Avenue, 314-241-5575)Special: The ABC Burger. A drink special is available.Read more here. Blue Duck(2661 Sutton Boulevard, 314-769-9440)Special: From Burger Week's website: "House ground smashed chuck patty on potato bun with Swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms, fried pickled red onions and garlic aioli.". A veggie option is also available, as well as take out.Read more here. Brown Bag Bistro(318 East Broadway, Alton, IL; 618-433-9933)Special: The Peachie Pattie. Take out is available.Read more here. Super Smoker's BBQ and Cajun(9527 Gravois Road, 636-938-9742)Special: From Burger Week's website: "House ground brisket and chuck (50/50) patty served with soft cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, tomato, and lettuce on a bun." Read more here. Beffa's(2700 Olive Street, 314-571-9367)Special: Swiss Fondue Smash Burger. Take-out is available here. There's also a drink special going on.Read more here.
Food & Drink News
