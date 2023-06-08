St. Louis City Foundry Food Hall Currently 4th on USA Today Poll

Let's show those other cities who's best

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 12:12 pm

click to enlarge The Food Hall at City Foundry STL
Courtesy Jasper Paul PR / Caiti Carrow
The Food Hall at City Foundry STL quickly became a popular spot.
In the almost two years that it's been around, City Foundry STL's Food Hall has endeared itself to St. Louis hearts and stomachs.

Now, the nation is (maybe) set to discover the culinary gem as well. The St. Louis food hall is currently in fourth place on USA Today's poll: 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for Best Food Hall in the U.S.

Voting is open until July 3, and the three food halls ahead of St. Louis — Nashville's Assembly Food Hall; Budd Dairy Food Hall in Columbus, Ohio;  and the Chelsea Market in New York — give us some hope for that No. 1 spot.

First off, we can surpass that New York market easy; the city is much too preoccupied with the pervasive orange haze of smoke drifting down from Canadian wildfires to be interested in voting on food halls. That Ohio food market has dairy in it's name; we have everything from dairy to Yucatan cuisine to a whole place focused on t-ravs, so enough said there.

Really, the only contender is Nashville, but let's be real; this is music city we're talking about, not food hall city. We can take them.

So let that hometown pride shine through July 3, and then keep your eyes out for the final results to be released on July 14 at noon EDT.
Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
