St. Louis County Greek Festival To Return, Finally

You had me at baklava

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 3:00 pm

click to enlarge Counterclowise from top left: gyro plate, Greek salad, baklava.
Courtesy photos
Counterclowise from top left: gyro plate, Greek salad, baklava.
The pandemic took a lot of things, big and small, away from us. They've been trickling back as the case count has gone down and people feel more comfortable gathering together.

But despite everything we've gained over the last 12 months, something has been missing in the St. Louis region, and it tasted of baklava, souvlaki and ouzo. Yes, that's correct: the St. Louis County Greek Festival has been sadly absent from our lives — and our stomachs.

But no longer! On Memorial Day weekend (that's May 26 through the 29), the Greek fest returns to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (1755 Des Peres Road, Town and Country). Anyone who attends will get to experience that Greek cuisine, live music, folk dancing, church tours and vendor market that has typified the popular celebration.

This year, there will also be a 5K/10K walk/run on May 27 that will benefit FOCUS Gateway City, which provides food and clothing to those in need. Those interested can register at readysetgivestl.org.

The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. Admission is free but food is not. More details at stlgreekfest.com.

