St. Louis Distillery Releases New Vodka To Celebrate Pride Month

4 Hands Brewing Co. will donate some of the money to a nonprofit LGBTQ+ organization

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 12:59 pm

click to enlarge The vodka bottle is available to purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to PROMO. - COURTESY 1220 SPIRITS
Courtesy 1220 Spirits
The vodka bottle is available to purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to PROMO.

Vodka drinkers of the St. Louis area can enjoy a new addition to their cabinets that also supports a good cause.

From the team at 4 Hands Brewing Co. (1220 S 8th Street, 314- 436-1559, www.4handsbrewery.com), 1220 Spirits has launched their Pride encrypted vodka bottle to celebrate Pride Month and also help out LGBTQ+ Missourians. The business will donate a portion of the proceeds from each bottle to PROMO, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in the state. In a statement, Katy Erker-Lynch, the executive director of PROMO, says 1220 Spirits has been a “tremendous support” to the nonprofit.

“This year we confronted 18 bills, seven amendments and two bill substitutions that explicitly attacked LGBTQ+ Missourians and we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to strengthen our partnership with 4 Hands and their spirits brand 1220 Spirits,” Erker-Lynch says. “At PROMO, we envision a Missouri in which LGBTQ+ people — every demographic, race, ethnicity, zip code and experience — are valued and thriving. When local businesses like 1220 Spirits and 4 Hands invest directly in organizations like PROMO, it sends a message to leaders across the state that Missourians support LGBTQ+ equality and rights.”

The partnership comes at a time where Missouri has seen an influx of anti-LGBTQ+ bills and attitudes in its legislature, with an intense scrutiny on trans people.

This isn’t the only effort that 4 Hands has undertaken for Pride Month. They partnered with Carondelet Yoga Center earlier this week to support CAMP, an adult queer version of summer camp where a portion of the proceeds also went to PROMO. On June 22, the brewery will host a yoga class in partnership with Lululemon and PROMO to raise money for the nonprofit once more — tickets include your first beer or a 1220 Spirits cocktail. There is also merchandise on 4 Hands’ website dedicated to donating a portion of the money to PROMO.
Kevin Lemp, the founder of 1220 Spirits, says in a statement that the brand is grateful to extend their partnership with PROMO and is committed to creating and maintaining an inclusive environment for employees and customers. The brewery has partnered with PROMO in previous years, specifically with their City Wide Pride cans, dating back to 2017.

The encrypted vodka from 1220 Spirits is made from a Missouri corn mash that is distilled six times and works for both cocktails and to drink by itself. You can purchase the bottle at 4 Hands and at local Missouri retailers through the month of June.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Street tacos come with fillings such as cochinita pibil with fried beans and red onions.

Tex-Mex Dreams Come True at Sabroso Cocina Mexicana [PHOTOS]
Indo (1641D Tower Grove Avenue, Indo-STL.com) Read Cheryl Baehr’s review: ”Nick Bognar’s Indo is More Than Restaurant — It’s a Revolution of the Form”

Foodies Love These St. Louis Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The wine offered at the cafe comes from all over the nation, including a local Missouri winery.

The Wine Cafe Is a Delight on St. Charles' Main Street [PHOTOS]
Bourbon chicken made up of marinated grilled chicken covered in a sweet bourbon sauce.

The Kitchen Offers Homestyle Asian Food Served With Love [PHOTOS]

