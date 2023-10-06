St. Louis Man Arrested in Armed Robbery of CWE’s Pi Pizzeria

Kamron Walker allegedly pointed a gun at an employee and demanded the restaurant’s money

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 10:43 am

click to enlarge Pi Pizzeria in the Central West End.
Flickr/ Paul Sableman
Pi Pizzeria in the Central West End.

St. Louis police announced this morning that they apprehended a 29-year-old suspected of robbing Pi Pizzeria earlier in the week. 

According to police, around 9 p.m. Monday, an employee was counting money in the Central West End restaurant's office when a man in a black mask wearing all black clothing came into the office, threw a bag on the ground and instructed the employee to fill it with money as he pointed a gun at her. 

The robber then left through the restaurant's back door. 

The following day, a vehicle suspected to have been used in the robbery was spotted in south city. Police pulled it over and found Kamron Walker, a resident of the Patch neighborhood who matched the description of the man who robbed Pi. 

Prosecutors filed felony charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action against Walker on Wednesday. 

For Pi and the police, though, this may represent a happy ending to a bigger saga.

click to enlarge Kamron Walker booking photo.
Courtesy SLMPD
Kamron Walker's booking photo.

Pi's owner, Chris Sommers, and the union representing St. Louis cops previously had a beef with one another following the city-wide unrest that came after St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder in 2017.

Sommers penned a viral Facebook post, which the RFT reprinted and then went viral all over again, blasting police for indiscriminately firing pepper pellets on the same block where his customers were dining and where there weren't even any protesters. 

Sommers' post drew the ire of the St. Louis County Police Association, which encouraged people to protest Pi restaurants. A demonstration outside the now-closed Kirkwood location drew a thin crowd but the barrage of phone calls to the businesses proved to be much more annoying. 

Pi's Kirkwood location closed in 2022. The Central West End location is still going strong, and it's good to see the police again taking an interest in the place — this time to fight crime, not deploy teargas.

Related
Yep, this is about as exciting as it gets.

Pro-Police Protest of Kirkwood Pi Pizzeria Is a Bust



Related
Chris Sommers offers water to protesters on Friday, September 15, as they march through the Central West End.

Chris Sommers Responds After Police Union Puts Him — and Pi Pizzeria — on Blast

Related
Jeff Roorda says the union he formerly served as business manager for is in breach of contract.

Has Jeff Roorda Joined the 'War on Police' By Suing His Former Union?: Just look at who's trying to demonize cops now



About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
