St. Louis Man Arrested in Armed Robbery of CWE’s Pi Pizzeria

click to enlarge Flickr/ Paul Sableman Pi Pizzeria in the Central West End.

St. Louis police announced this morning that they apprehended a 29-year-old suspected of robbing Pi Pizzeria earlier in the week.

According to police, around 9 p.m. Monday, an employee was counting money in the Central West End restaurant's office when a man in a black mask wearing all black clothing came into the office, threw a bag on the ground and instructed the employee to fill it with money as he pointed a gun at her.

The robber then left through the restaurant's back door.

The following day, a vehicle suspected to have been used in the robbery was spotted in south city. Police pulled it over and found Kamron Walker, a resident of the Patch neighborhood who matched the description of the man who robbed Pi.

Prosecutors filed felony charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action against Walker on Wednesday.

For Pi and the police, though, this may represent a happy ending to a bigger saga.

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD Kamron Walker's booking photo.

Pi's owner, Chris Sommers, and the union representing St. Louis cops previously had a beef with one another following the city-wide unrest that came after St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder in 2017.

Sommers penned a viral Facebook post, which the RFT reprinted and then went viral all over again, blasting police for indiscriminately firing pepper pellets on the same block where his customers were dining and where there weren't even any protesters.

Sommers' post drew the ire of the St. Louis County Police Association, which encouraged people to protest Pi restaurants. A demonstration outside the now-closed Kirkwood location drew a thin crowd but the barrage of phone calls to the businesses proved to be much more annoying.

Pi's Kirkwood location closed in 2022. The Central West End location is still going strong, and it's good to see the police again taking an interest in the place — this time to fight crime, not deploy teargas.

