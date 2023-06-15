St. Louis Pizza Passport Is Officially Live

Get ready for some half-priced pies

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 11:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pizza passport on a table next to some pizzas.
Courtesy Photo
Get ready to eat some serious pizza.
There might be other pizza towns — New York and Chicago can do their own thing — but it's hard to say there's a better pizza town than St. Louis. Even if you're not a fan of the divisive Provel cheese, you still have a plethora of pizza options that range from no-Provel St. Louis-style pie to charred and chewy Neapolitan-style fare.

The St. Louis pizza passport is the natural outgrowth of all that. Run by the STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill and the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook group, the $30 passport gives holders a 50 percent discount at 34 area pizza places across the St. Louis metro area and some of the further flung suburbs.

The passport has been on sale for a while but today you can actually start using it — just in time for lunch.

The passport was introduced in 2020 to support local restaurants, and part of the profits from its direct sale will benefit Home Sweet Home, a furniture bank that donates items to needy families. The goal this year is to top last year's $7,000 donation, founder Michael Powers wrote in an email.

“What we’ve created is an awesome excuse to explore the main streets and municipalities of the region, while trying out some of the best pizza found anywhere,” Powers said in a statement. “Pizza makers played a vital role in keeping all of us fed when we were sheltered in place, really showing how important these local restaurants are to our daily lives. The introduction of the passport drove traffic to these locally-based pizza places, while raising funds, and awareness, for a deserving non-profit."

For a complete list of participating restaurants and more details, visit thepizzapassport.org.
Related
ANDY PAULISSEN

The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree: Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas

Related
Snag some pizza for a discounted price until October.

Pizza Passport Provides Half-Price Pies at 30 St. Louis Spots


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sugarwitch's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Pure Joy

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch features ice cream sandwiches and novelties such as waffle tacos.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Diners wait in front of Deli Divine's counter for ordering sandwiches.

Levels Nigerian Cuisine Will Bring a Taste of Lagos to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Ono Ikanone and his wife, Justice Johnson, are the co-owners of Levels.

St. Louis City Foundry Food Hall Currently 4th on USA Today Poll

By Jessica Rogen

The Food Hall at City Foundry STL

Also in Food & Drink

Sugarwitch's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Pure Joy

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch features ice cream sandwiches and novelties such as waffle tacos.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Diners wait in front of Deli Divine's counter for ordering sandwiches.

Lousies on the Loop Closes Permanently

By Jessica Rogen

Loose-meat sandwich

Dressel's Holds Soft Opening After 3-Year Hiatus

By Scout Hudson

A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us