St. Louis Pizza Passport Is Officially Live

The St. Louis pizza passport is the natural outgrowth of all that. Run by the STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill and the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook group, the $30 passport gives holders a 50 percent discount at 34 area pizza places across the St. Louis metro area and some of the further flung suburbs.
The passport has been on sale for a while but today you can actually start using it — just in time for lunch.
The passport was introduced in 2020 to support local restaurants, and part of the profits from its direct sale will benefit Home Sweet Home, a furniture bank that donates items to needy families. The goal this year is to top last year's $7,000 donation, founder Michael Powers wrote in an email.
“What we’ve created is an awesome excuse to explore the main streets and municipalities of the region, while trying out some of the best pizza found anywhere,” Powers said in a statement. “Pizza makers played a vital role in keeping all of us fed when we were sheltered in place, really showing how important these local restaurants are to our daily lives. The introduction of the passport drove traffic to these locally-based pizza places, while raising funds, and awareness, for a deserving non-profit."
For a complete list of participating restaurants and more details, visit thepizzapassport.org.
