St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: April 2024

April brought a host of restaurants to St. Louis that are sure to be new favorites. But we also saw a surge of new old favorites come to the fore — including Union Loafers' new market at the Station, Pizza Via from the founder of Pizzeoli and Pizza Head, and a new location of health-focused cafe Revel Kitchen.Then came the third life of what is arguably St. Louis' best fried chicken.Sunday Best reopened as a ghost kitchen in the Hill Food Co. after closing in the Central West End in February after closing as Juniper in the same location the year before. Yes, it's little convoluted, but we're psyched to have that chicken back.Closings were blessedly few but weren't without trauma. Beloved Tower Grove South Stella Blues Bar is (we hope temporarily) closed after a fire. All we can do now is wait with our fingers crossed ... yelling Stella!Mission Taco Joint,Revel Kitchen,Taqueria Morita,Tiger Soup Dumplings,Wheelhouse Fish Co.,B. McArthur's Neighborhood Taco Shack, Benton Park Stella Blues Bar (temporary),