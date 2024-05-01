St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: April 2024

April brought a host of restaurants to St. Louis that are sure to be new favorites. But we also saw a surge of new old favorites come to the fore — including Union Loafers' new market at the Station, Pizza Via from the founder of Pizzeoli and Pizza Head, and a new location of health-focused cafe Revel Kitchen.
Then came the third life of what is arguably St. Louis' best fried chicken. Sunday Best reopened as a ghost kitchen in the Hill Food Co. after closing in the Central West End in February after closing as Juniper in the same location the year before. Yes, it's little convoluted, but we're psyched to have that chicken back.
Closings were blessedly few but weren't without trauma. Beloved Tower Grove South Stella Blues Bar is (we hope temporarily) closed after a fire. All we can do now is wait with our fingers crossed ... yelling Stella!
Openings
A Spoonful of Sugar, Benton Park
August the Mansion, O'Fallon, Illinois
Union Loafers at the Station, Shaw
Kim's Bop Shop, The Hill
Mission Taco Joint, Town and Country
Oats & Honey Cafe, Creve Coeur
Pizza Via, Central West End
Poke One, Tower Grove South
Ramsay's Kitchen, Downtown
Revel Kitchen, Maplewood
Salted Lime, St. Charles
Sugar Shack Cafe, Granite City
Taqueria Morita, Central West End
Tiger Soup Dumplings, Des Peres
Umami Seasons, University City
Sunday Best, The Hill
Wheelhouse Fish Co., Dutchtown
Closings
B. McArthur's Neighborhood Taco Shack, Benton Park
Khanna's Desi Vibes, Chesterfield
Social Bar & Grill, South County
Stella Blues Bar (temporary), Tower Grove South
