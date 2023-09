St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2023

click to enlarge Braden McMakin You can find that beautiful, lace-edged pancake at GOTham & Eggs.

August was one of those months in the St. Louis restaurant scene where you look back and just feel pretty good about things. Just look at the ratio of openings and closings below, and you'll see what we mean.It was an all-around good and flavorful month. Still, some things stood out. One was definitely GOTham & Eggs , which takes the spot that formerly housed City Diner on South Grand and transformed it into a super hero-themed paradise that happens to have delightful (and whimsically named) diner classics on offer.The Central West End's Sunday Best was also a highlight. We all shed a tear when Juniper closed its doors last month. However, the situation was quickly saved with the swift launch of Sunday Best, which not only brings back Juniper's lauded chicken but also some of the spot's other favorites. If you haven't had that bread basket yet, stop reading this article, get in your car and get yourself some melt-in-your mouth carbs.Of course, the month wasn't without darkness. Some longtime St. Louis favorites left or relocated. Without Baileys' Range downtown, King & I on South Grand or Gregg's in the Near North Riverfront, it really feels like the end of an era. Let's hope the Original Crusoe's can still pull off a miracle.