St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2023

Openings exceeded closings, and hot spots like Sunday Best opened their doors

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge You can find that beautiful, lace-edged pancake at GOTham & Eggs.
Braden McMakin
You can find that beautiful, lace-edged pancake at GOTham & Eggs.
August was one of those months in the St. Louis restaurant scene where you look back and just feel pretty good about things. Just look at the ratio of openings and closings below, and you'll see what we mean.

It was an all-around good and flavorful month. Still, some things stood out. One was definitely GOTham & Eggs, which takes the spot that formerly housed City Diner on South Grand and transformed it into a super hero-themed paradise that happens to have delightful (and whimsically named) diner classics on offer.

The Central West End's Sunday Best was also a highlight. We all shed a tear when Juniper closed its doors last month. However, the situation was quickly saved with the swift launch of Sunday Best, which not only brings back Juniper's lauded chicken but also some of the spot's other favorites. If you haven't had that bread basket yet, stop reading this article, get in your car and get yourself some melt-in-your mouth carbs.

Of course, the month wasn't without darkness. Some longtime St. Louis favorites left or relocated. Without Baileys' Range downtown, King & I on South Grand or Gregg's in the Near North Riverfront, it really feels like the end of an era. Let's hope the Original Crusoe's can still pull off a miracle.

Openings
4 Hands Brewing Co., Chesterfield
Amigo Sole, Skinker DeBaliviere
BEAST Craft BBQ, Wash U campus
Collins Farms, Wash U campus
Corner 17, Wash U campus
Drunken Fish, Edwardsville, Illinois
The Fattened Caf, Wash U campus
Fennel Cooking Studio, Midtown
Good Press, Downtown West
GOTham & Eggs, Tower Grove South
The Hill Food Co., The Hill
 Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Chesterfield
Jovick Brothers Burgers, Princeton Heights
K-Bop, Benton Park West
The Key Bistro, Forest Park
LaJoy’s Coffee Café, Wash U campus
Medina Mediterranean Grill, Covenant Blu-Grand Center
McArthur's Bakery, Carondelet
Night Fox, Waterloo, Illinois
Parlor Doughnuts, Wentzville
Rated Test Kitchen, Downtown
Sunday Best, Central West End
The Wine Merchant, Olivette

Closings
Baileys’ Range, Downtown
Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates, Des Peres
Boardwalk Waffles, Maplewood
Cheeburger Cheeburger, Des Peres
Gregg's Bar and Grill, Near North Riverfront
Elicia’s Pizza, Boulevard Heights
Fields Foods, Dogtown, Forest Park
King & I, Tower Grove South
Lulu's Local Eatery, Tower Grove South

Did we miss one? Let us know in the comments.
