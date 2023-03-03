St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: February 2023

click to enlarge
Courtesy Nathan Wright
Up Late's carne asada tacos look amazing.
One thing became clear last month: St. Louis really needed a place to eat something delicious and local in the early, early morning hours. How else to explain the overwhelming response to Up Late? The new 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. food spot from Nathan Wright and Strange Donuts that's operating out of World's Fair Donuts has reportedly been slammed since it opened mid month. Those breakfast sandwiches and tacos do
look really tasty.
But of course that wasn't all that opened. From a new margarita-focused Mexican restaurant on South Grand to a beignet joint (sign us up) in Dutchtown, February saw what seemed to be a record number of openings. But that doesn't mean the month was without pain. Beloved spots such as Nippon Tei and Bahn Me So #1 closed, and St. Louis diners mourned their losses.
Openings
Afghan Kabob House, St. Louis
Amighetti’s and Hank’s Cheesecakes, Southwest Garden (new location)
Bootleggin’ Tavern, Forest Park Southeast
Beignet All Day, Dutchtown
Chicken Scratch, Glendale (new location)
Clover, Webster Groves
D’s Place, Soulard
Hive Cafe, Ferguson
Honey Bee Tea, Brentwood (new location)
Jalisco Pizza, St. Charles
Kain Tayo
, St. Louis
La Crazy Margarita
, St. Louis
Marco’s Pizza, Ballwin
Mozay, St. Louis
Savor
, St. Charles
The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern
, St. Louis
Up Late
, Southwest Garden
Closings
58hundred, Southwest Garden
Banh Mi So #1, St. Louis
Deer Creek Bar & Grill, Maplewood
Nippon Tei, Manchester
Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.
