St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: February 2023

From beignets to Filipino food, last month saw a robust number of restaurants open

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 9:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Up Late's carne asada tacos
Courtesy Nathan Wright
Up Late's carne asada tacos look amazing.

One thing became clear last month: St. Louis really needed a place to eat something delicious and local in the early, early morning hours. How else to explain the overwhelming response to Up Late? The new 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. food spot from Nathan Wright and Strange Donuts that's operating out of World's Fair Donuts has reportedly been slammed since it opened mid month. Those breakfast sandwiches and tacos do look really tasty.

But of course that wasn't all that opened. From a new margarita-focused Mexican restaurant on South Grand to a beignet joint (sign us up) in Dutchtown, February saw what seemed to be a record number of openings. But that doesn't mean the month was without pain. Beloved spots such as Nippon Tei and Bahn Me So #1 closed, and St. Louis diners mourned their losses.

Openings
Afghan Kabob House, St. Louis
Amighetti’s and Hank’s Cheesecakes, Southwest Garden (new location)
Bootleggin’ Tavern, Forest Park Southeast
Beignet All Day, Dutchtown
Chicken Scratch, Glendale (new location)
Clover, Webster Groves
D’s Place, Soulard
Hive Cafe, Ferguson
Honey Bee Tea, Brentwood (new location)
Jalisco Pizza, St. Charles
Kain Tayo, St. Louis
La Crazy Margarita, St. Louis
Marco’s Pizza, Ballwin
Mozay, St. Louis
Savor, St. Charles
The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern, St. Louis
Up Late, Southwest Garden

Closings
58hundred, Southwest Garden
Banh Mi So #1, St. Louis
Deer Creek Bar & Grill, Maplewood
Nippon Tei, Manchester

Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Email the author at [email protected]

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Vin de Set, PW Pizza and 21st Street Brewers Bar Have Closed Permanently

By Sarah Fenske

Vin de Set

Review: Lousies Serves Flawless Loose Meat Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Loose meat sandwich

What To Eat at St. Louis' CITYPARK Stadium

By Jessica Rogen

Cropped St. Louis CITY Dog

5 Top Fish Fries in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

A plate from the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church fish fry.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Lousies Serves Flawless Loose Meat Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Loose meat sandwich

Review: Vicini Pastaria Is an Italian Fantasy in St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes include schiacciata bread service, spaghetti all’Amatriciana, desserts, pici cacio e pepe and insalata di finocchi e arance.

Review: Taiwanese Restaurant Kitchen 95 Is a Hidden Gem in Overland

By Cheryl Baehr

Kitchen 95's steamed wontons are served with hot chili sauce.

Review: Simply Delicious Delivers Explosive Creole Flavors

By Cheryl Baehr

Simply Delicious
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us