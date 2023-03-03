St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: February 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy Nathan Wright Up Late's carne asada tacos look amazing.

[email protected]

One thing became clear last month: St. Louis really needed a place to eat something delicious and local in the early, early morning hours. How else to explain the overwhelming response to Up Late? The new 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. food spot from Nathan Wright and Strange Donuts that's operating out of World's Fair Donuts has reportedly been slammed since it opened mid month. Those breakfast sandwiches and tacoslook really tasty.But of course that wasn't all that opened. From a new margarita-focused Mexican restaurant on South Grand to a beignet joint (sign us up) in Dutchtown, February saw what seemed to be a record number of openings. But that doesn't mean the month was without pain. Beloved spots such as Nippon Tei and Bahn Me So #1 closed, and St. Louis diners mourned their losses.Afghan Kabob House,Amighetti’s and Hank’s Cheesecakes,Bootleggin’ Tavern,Beignet All Day,Chicken Scratch,Clover,D’s Place,Hive Cafe,Honey Bee Tea,Jalisco Pizza,Marco’s Pizza,Mozay,58hundred,Deer Creek Bar & Grill,Nippon Tei,