St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023

MICHAEL KILFOY, STUDIO X
The Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese is one of many on offer at Steve's Hot Dogs.
January means new beginnings, and that trope carried through to the St. Louis restaurant scene, which saw more openings of food spots and watering holes than closings last month. Possibly none brought more excitement than the soft openings of Union Loafer's Bagel Union, a Webster Groves corner takeout spot. St. Louis eaters were always going to be thrilled about this one, but coming on the heels of Bagel Factory's closure induced a fever pitch to its many soft openings. People gathered before opening, and lines stretched around the corner. The wait lasted up to two-hours, by some reports.
But it wasn't all good news. Though the closures were few, they were hard. Two St. Louis stalwarts, BB's and Whisk, shut their doors somewhat abruptly, leaving fans heartbroken.
Openings
Bagel Union
, Webster Groves
Benton Park Cafe & Coffee Bar
(reopening), St. Louis
Steve's Meltdown
, St. Louis
Katsuya STL, University City
La Finca Coffee, Eureka
Lola Jean's Pizza, St. Louis
Pie O My Pizza, Fenton
Sugarfire Smokehouse
(new location), Arnold
The Vandy, St. Louis
Closings
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups
, St. Louis
Whisk: A Sustainable Bakery, St. Louis
Twisted Ranch Restaurant & Bar
, St. Louis
(Set to reopen in the Central West End)
Sugarfire 618, Edwardsville, Illinois
This story has been updated.
