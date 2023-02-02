St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023

The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 2:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese is one of many on offer at Steve's Hot Dogs. - MICHAEL KILFOY, STUDIO X
MICHAEL KILFOY, STUDIO X
The Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese is one of many on offer at Steve's Hot Dogs.

January means new beginnings, and that trope carried through to the St. Louis restaurant scene, which saw more openings of food spots and watering holes than closings last month. Possibly none brought more excitement than the soft openings of Union Loafer's Bagel Union, a Webster Groves corner takeout spot. St. Louis eaters were always going to be thrilled about this one, but coming on the heels of Bagel Factory's closure induced a fever pitch to its many soft openings. People gathered before opening, and lines stretched around the corner. The wait lasted up to two-hours, by some reports.

But it wasn't all good news. Though the closures were few, they were hard. Two St. Louis stalwarts, BB's and Whisk, shut their doors somewhat abruptly, leaving fans heartbroken. 

Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Openings
Bagel Union, Webster Groves
Benton Park Cafe & Coffee Bar (reopening), St. Louis
Steve's Meltdown, St. Louis
Katsuya STL, University City
La Finca Coffee, Eureka
Lola Jean's Pizza, St. Louis
Pie O My Pizza, Fenton
Sugarfire Smokehouse (new location), Arnold
The Vandy, St. Louis

Closings
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, St. Louis
Whisk: A Sustainable Bakery, St. Louis
Twisted Ranch Restaurant & Bar, St. Louis (Set to reopen in the Central West End)
Sugarfire 618, Edwardsville, Illinois

This story has been updated.

Email the author at [email protected]

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

4 Hands Brewing Opening New Location in Chesterfield

By Jaime Lees

4 Hands Brewing Co. will open a second location at The District in Chesterfield, MO in summer 2023.

Review: Shabu Day Will Make St. Louis Fall in Love With Hot Pot

By Cheryl Baehr

Shabu Day offers all-you-can-eat hotpot.

5 Top Croissants in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Nathaniel Reid Bakery's classic croissant is the best in Missouri, says "Eat This, Not That."

New Delmar Food Mecca Will Bring Together St. Louis Restaurant Greats

By Jessica Rogen

Rendering of Makers Locale.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Shabu Day Will Make St. Louis Fall in Love With Hot Pot

By Cheryl Baehr

Shabu Day offers all-you-can-eat hotpot.

Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots

By Cheryl Baehr

The menu features sandwiches, skillets, griddled goods and more.

Review: Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill Brings Delicious Island Fare to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

Review: South America Bakery Is an Outstanding Taste of Peru

By Cheryl Baehr

South America Bakery serves traditional Peruvian dishes like the chicharron sandwich.
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us