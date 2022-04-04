Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2022

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 9:57 am


UKraft's third location is now open in Chesterfield. - MABEL SUEN
Mabel Suen
UKraft's third location is now open in Chesterfield.

This month, there was a  flurry of growth in the St. Louis metro area's restaurant scene, almost all of it occurring far outside the city center. From Westport to Mehlville, Chesterfield to Edwardsville, IL, restaurateurs looked to the 'burbs — and in some cases, the exurbs — to test out new concepts or build their already established brands. UKraft, the daytime restaurant that saw huge (and unexpected, if you ask the owners) growth during the pandemic, expanded its reach to Chesterfield, while Westport Plaza showed it was bullish on the prospect of an influx of returning office workers with its new lunch spot, Jovick Brothers Deli. South County saw two openings, the aviation themed Flight Deck Pub inside the boutique Aviator Hotel & Suites, and La Oaxaqueña, an exciting Mexican spot from a Oaxaca native that promises to be a thrilling take on the state's vibrant culinary tradition. Add to that two restaurants in Southern Illinois, Chappy's in Edwardsville and the darling June's Breakfast + Patio that makes a strong case for hoofing it across the Mississippi to Shiloh, IL, and it's clear that restaurant owners see the potential for growth  at the area's far corners.

Openings may have dwarfed the closings in March, but we still said goodbye to a few institutions. Cannoli's, the popular Florissant Italian restaurant known for its complimentary crusty bread served with olive oil and a shaker of garlic powder, served its last guests, as did the Old North gathering spot, La Mancha Coffeehouse. And Maplewood got a little less sweeter when the longtime dessert spot Pie Oh My went dark, fittingly, on "Pi Day."

Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Openings
Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, Soulard
Chappy's, Edwardsville, IL
Flight Deck Pub, South County
Gallery Pub on Thurman, Shaw
Jovick Brothers Deli, Westport Plaza
June's Breakfast + Patio, Shiloh, IL
La Oaxaqueña, Mehlville
UKraft Cafe & Smoothie Exchange, Chesterfield
Vail's Brothers Restaurants & Food Truck (additional location), the Grove

Closings
Cannoli's, Florissant
La Mancha Coffeehouse, Old North
Pie Oh My, Maplewood


We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]
Crispy chicken sandwich with chicken breast, dill pickles and lettuce

Chicken Scratch Crafts Food So Good That It Will Make You Lose Your Mind [PHOTOS]
Croquettas with country ham, olives and sherry vinaigrette.

St. Louis' Tempus Pays Attention to Every Detail [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]
Crispy chicken sandwich with chicken breast, dill pickles and lettuce

Chicken Scratch Crafts Food So Good That It Will Make You Lose Your Mind [PHOTOS]
Croquettas with country ham, olives and sherry vinaigrette.

St. Louis' Tempus Pays Attention to Every Detail [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]
Crispy chicken sandwich with chicken breast, dill pickles and lettuce

Chicken Scratch Crafts Food So Good That It Will Make You Lose Your Mind [PHOTOS]
Croquettas with country ham, olives and sherry vinaigrette.

St. Louis' Tempus Pays Attention to Every Detail [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis' Newest LGBTQ Bar Prism Is Anything But a Drag

By Jenna Jones

Prism is the Grove's newest LGBTQ+ bar.

Review: Commonwealth Dazzles with Flawless Upscale Dining

By Cheryl Baehr

Sous chef Sierra Eaves and executive chef Scottie Corrigan are doubling down on fine dining at Commonwealth.

Cafe Natasha's Will Close April 30, Transition to New Concept as Its Matriarch Retires

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Natasha's Will Close April 30, Transition to New Concept as Its Matriarch Retires

Indo's Kira Webster Places Second in National Cocktail Competition

By Cheryl Baehr

Kira Webster is the second place winner of the National Sochu Competition.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Commonwealth Dazzles with Flawless Upscale Dining

By Cheryl Baehr

Sous chef Sierra Eaves and executive chef Scottie Corrigan are doubling down on fine dining at Commonwealth.

Review: Silver Pancake House Is a Delightful Daytime Gem

By Cheryl Baehr

Silver Pancake House offers a wide range of classic breakfast and lunch fare.

Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form

By Cheryl Baehr

Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form

Review: Tempus Delivers a Stunning Dining Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

Tempus, Ben Grupe's stunning debut restaurant, succeeds by paying attention to every detail.

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us