St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2023

click to enlarge
IZAIAH JOHNSON
Sado offers a full bar and a host of fish dishes, including some favorites from Chef Nick Bognar's family's former restaurant in Ballwin, Nippon Tei.
Ever since word came that the Bognar family would be closing their west county Japanese restaurant Nippon Tei, St. Louis diners have been anticipating its successor, Sado. In January, the number of people holding their breath on this account grew significantly when Bloomberg named it one of the 14 Most Anticipated Restaurants in America
. But thankfully, that wait is finally over: Chef and owner Nick Bognar opened Sado's doors at 5201 Shaw Avenue on March 28 with a menu featuring a medley of sashimi, omakase service and Americanized sushi dishes.
But that wasn't the only opening of note: There was a veritable bounty of new spots. Beloved favorites such as BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups and Frida's reopened doors, hopefully better than ever. Opening Day brought new food options at Busch Stadium (including a chicken place from Shaq) and Ballpark Village. And City Foundry added a new winery and performance venue in the shape of City Winery.
It wasn't all good news, sadly. Some hard hits include Kitchen House Coffee and its chickens and the Grove spot Gezellig and its serve-yourself coolers. Finally, word came down that the closures due to fire of PW Pizza and Vin de Set are permanent.
Openings
BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups
(reopened), Downtown
Black Mountain Wine House, Central West End
Bonito Bar
, University City
Bootleggin’ Tavern, Forest Park Southeast
Cafe Ganadara, St. Louis Hills
Chef B’s Chicken & Burger Bar, Affton
Chillax Tap & Co, St. Peters
City Winery
, Midtown
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (Busch Stadium), Downtown
Frida's
(reopened), University City
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Cottleville
Highway 61 North Bar & Grill, O'Fallon
Hungry Joe's (Schnucks), Kirkwood
Kobito Poké
(Ballpark Village), Downtown
Mission Taco Joint
(Busch Stadium), Downtown
Omen Coffee Co., Midtown
Quarrelsome Coffee, Central West End
Rosé by Peno, Lafayette Square
Sabor K-tracho Restaurant, Maryland Heights
Sado
, The Hill
Sawmill BBQ Pub & Grill, Des Peres
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken
(Busch Stadium), Downtown
Tim’s Chrome Bar, Bevo Mill
Twisted Ranch, Central West End
Closings
21st Street Brewers Bar, Downtown West
BEAST Butcher & Block
, The Grove
Edibles & Essentials
, St. Louis Hills
Gezellig Tap House & Bottleshop, The Grove
Devoti Trattoria, The Hill
Kitchen House Coffee
, Tower Grove East
Llywelyn’s
, Soulard
PW Pizza
, Downtown West
Vin de Set
, Downtown West
Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.
Email the author at [email protected]
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter