St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2023

click to enlarge IZAIAH JOHNSON Sado offers a full bar and a host of fish dishes, including some favorites from Chef Nick Bognar's family's former restaurant in Ballwin, Nippon Tei.

Ever since word came that the Bognar family would be closing their west county Japanese restaurant Nippon Tei, St. Louis diners have been anticipating its successor, Sado. In January, the number of people holding their breath on this account grew significantly when Bloomberg named it one of the 14 Most Anticipated Restaurants in America . But thankfully, that wait is finally over: Chef and owner Nick Bognar opened Sado's doors at 5201 Shaw Avenue on March 28 with a menu featuring a medley of sashimi, omakase service and Americanized sushi dishes.But that wasn't the only opening of note: There was a veritable bounty of new spots. Beloved favorites such as BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups and Frida's reopened doors, hopefully better than ever. Opening Day brought new food options at Busch Stadium (including a chicken place from Shaq) and Ballpark Village. And City Foundry added a new winery and performance venue in the shape of City Winery.It wasn't all good news, sadly. Some hard hits include Kitchen House Coffee and its chickens and the Grove spot Gezellig and its serve-yourself coolers. Finally, word came down that the closures due to fire of PW Pizza and Vin de Set are permanent. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups (reopened),Black Mountain Wine House,Bootleggin’ Tavern,Cafe Ganadara,Chef B’s Chicken & Burger Bar,Chillax Tap & Co,Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (Busch Stadium), Frida's (reopened),Hi-Pointe Drive-In,Highway 61 North Bar & Grill,Hungry Joe's (Schnucks), Kobito Poké (Ballpark Village), Mission Taco Joint (Busch Stadium),Omen Coffee Co.,Quarrelsome Coffee,Rosé by Peno,Sabor K-tracho Restaurant,Sawmill BBQ Pub & Grill, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken (Busch Stadium),Tim’s Chrome Bar,Twisted Ranch,21st Street Brewers Bar,Gezellig Tap House & Bottleshop,Devoti Trattoria,