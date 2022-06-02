St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

Compliments of Take Root Hospitality Taqueria Morita, from the minds behind Vicia, opened in Cortex this month.

Closings



May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.Unfortunately, there was just as much movement on the negative side, with many restaurants citing staffing issues as the reason for their closures. Though not necessarily a permanent situation, the iconic South Kingshighway location of Courtesy Diner shut its doors because of a lack of employees; The Dam and Nicoletti's Ristorante, too, noted a similar predicament. Over on the east side of the Mississippi, Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ, from restaurateurs David and Meggan Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ fame, served its last guests (though their other two properties remain open) while the longtime Mexican spot Ramon's El Dorado was forced to close indefinitely because of the owner's health issues. Though each situation is unique, the common thread that weaves their stories together is how much the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the food and beverage community. Unfortunately, it seems we will be seeing that fallout for the foreseeable future.Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas,Blue Violet,Fariñas Kitchen + Bar,Fordo's Killer Pizza (inside City Foundry),Grace Chicken + Fish Food Tank,Salve Osteria,Shared,Station No. 3,STL Toasted (inside City Foundry),Taqueria Morita,Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ,Beets & Bones,Courtesy Diner (South Kingshighway location closed indefinitely),Nicoletti's Ristorante,Ramon's El Dorado (closed indefinitely),Tapped,The Dam,West End Bistro, DeBaliviere Place