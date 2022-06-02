Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 6:00 am


Taqueria Morita, from the minds behind Vicia, opened in Cortex this month. - COMPLIMENTS OF TAKE ROOT HOSPITALITY
Compliments of Take Root Hospitality
Taqueria Morita, from the minds behind Vicia, opened in Cortex this month.

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.

Unfortunately, there was just as much movement on the negative side, with many restaurants citing staffing issues as the reason for their closures. Though not necessarily a permanent situation, the iconic South Kingshighway location of Courtesy Diner shut its doors because of a lack of employees; The Dam and Nicoletti's Ristorante, too, noted a similar predicament. Over on the east side of the Mississippi, Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ, from restaurateurs David and Meggan Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ fame, served its last guests (though their other two properties remain open) while the longtime Mexican spot Ramon's El Dorado was forced to close indefinitely because of the owner's health issues. Though each situation is unique, the common thread that weaves their stories together is how much the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the food and beverage community. Unfortunately, it seems we will be seeing that fallout for the foreseeable future.

Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.


Openings
Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas, Benton Park
Blue Violet, Edwardsville, IL
Fariñas Kitchen + Bar, Downtown
Fordo's Killer Pizza (inside City Foundry), Midtown
Grace Chicken + Fish Food Tank, Food Truck
Salve Osteria, Tower Grove East
Shared, Maplewood
Station No. 3, Benton Park
STL Toasted (inside City Foundry), Midtown
Taqueria Morita, Central West End

Closings
Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ, Columbia, IL
Beets & Bones, Clayton
Courtesy Diner (South Kingshighway location closed indefinitely), North Hampton
Nicoletti's Ristorante, Ballwin
Ramon's El Dorado (closed indefinitely), Collinsville, IL
Tapped, Maplewood
The Dam, Tower Grove South
West End Bistro, DeBaliviere Place


We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken biryani with basmati rice and spices.

Namaste Offers Tasty Twists on Nepali and Indian Dishes [PHOTOS]
Live the California Dream in Shrewsbury [PHOTOS]

Live the California Dream in This Shrewsbury House [PHOTOS]
The "Triple Pepperoni" is Pizza Champ's signature pie.

Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should Be Pizza Night [PHOTOS]
A selection of dishes from Sureste: cochinita pibil, local beets marinated in citrus, pavo en escabeche, Mayan fried roll with local turkey and meatballs, mushroom tamale, ceviche and vaporcito tamale.

The Traditional Yucatán Cuisine at Sureste Mexican Is Dazzling [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken biryani with basmati rice and spices.

Namaste Offers Tasty Twists on Nepali and Indian Dishes [PHOTOS]
Live the California Dream in Shrewsbury [PHOTOS]

Live the California Dream in This Shrewsbury House [PHOTOS]
The "Triple Pepperoni" is Pizza Champ's signature pie.

Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should Be Pizza Night [PHOTOS]
A selection of dishes from Sureste: cochinita pibil, local beets marinated in citrus, pavo en escabeche, Mayan fried roll with local turkey and meatballs, mushroom tamale, ceviche and vaporcito tamale.

The Traditional Yucatán Cuisine at Sureste Mexican Is Dazzling [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken biryani with basmati rice and spices.

Namaste Offers Tasty Twists on Nepali and Indian Dishes [PHOTOS]
Live the California Dream in Shrewsbury [PHOTOS]

Live the California Dream in This Shrewsbury House [PHOTOS]
The "Triple Pepperoni" is Pizza Champ's signature pie.

Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should Be Pizza Night [PHOTOS]
A selection of dishes from Sureste: cochinita pibil, local beets marinated in citrus, pavo en escabeche, Mayan fried roll with local turkey and meatballs, mushroom tamale, ceviche and vaporcito tamale.

The Traditional Yucatán Cuisine at Sureste Mexican Is Dazzling [PHOTOS]

Trending

STL Toasted, St. Louis' First Toasted Ravioli Restaurant, Is Now Open

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted is the first restaurant dedicated to St. Louis' signature dish.

Taste of Grand Center Returns This Year

By Jenna Jones

Cocktails will also be available to sample at the Taste of Grand Center.

St. Louis Standards: Schottzie's Bar and Grill is a Best-Kept Secret in South County

By Monica Obradovic

Schottzie's has all the typical trappings of a bar and grill — and much more.

Review: St. Louis' The Kitchen Perfects Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai Standbys

By Joel Crespo

The Kitchen's (clockwise from left) Springfield cashew chicken, wonton noodle soup, hot braised chicken wings, Vietnamese shaking salmon, bourbon chicken and General Tso's chicken.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: St. Louis' The Kitchen Perfects Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai Standbys

By Joel Crespo

The Kitchen's (clockwise from left) Springfield cashew chicken, wonton noodle soup, hot braised chicken wings, Vietnamese shaking salmon, bourbon chicken and General Tso's chicken.

Review: St. Louis Restaurant Namaste Serves Up Spin on Nepalese Cuisine

By Joel Crespo

Clockwise from top left: Namaste's chicken thali, chicken biryani, tawa roti, chili momo, Chicken 65 and jhol momo.

Review: Gather Delivers Standout Easy Daytime Fare in Revamped Space

By Cheryl Baehr

Gather's curried chicken salad sandwich combines tomatoes, greens, pickled red onions and cranberries on a croissant.

Review: Burger 809 Shines in New Bluewood Brewing Space

By Cheryl Baehr

The "Bluewood Baby," "November Baby" and "Hey Henry" sliders are a few of the offerings at Burger 809.

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us