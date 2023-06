St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2023

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen Diners wait in front of Deli Divine's counter for ordering sandwiches.

As of May 1, St. Louis city has a real Jewish deli — finally — thanks to our very own Ben Poremba opening the doors at the long-awaited Deli Divine in the new Delmar DivINe building.When we say long-awaited, we're serious. Even Poremba, who already has more than a handful of well-regarded restaurants in his portfolio, took pause before diving into the project. “There’s so many expectations when we did this because so many people, especially the Jewish community, they know everything,” he told the RFT in May . “And they’ll let you know. Even now, they’ll come in and, ‘Why are you doing this? Why aren’t you doing that?’”This anticipation for Deli Divine played out in the Facebook comments on this article. Commenters wanted to know if the restaurant had knishes (and are they good) and say that thehad failed to consider a host of other spots for the "real Jewish deli" in the city category: the Post Nosh, Protzel's, Kohn's are more.To those so passionate about delis, we salute you, but one of those same commenters said it best: "Before everyone gets their knickers in a twist, the headline says St. Louis CITY. None of the places you are about to mention are in the city of St. Louis."But that, of course, wasn't the only opening of the month, which saw everything from new juice and smoothie places to the return of Dressel's in the Central West End. There were also a few closings, though thankfully not many.Berry Box Superfood Bar,C and B Boiled Bagels, Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery,Crepes and Treats,The Fortune Teller Bar (reopening),French Creperie,Gioia's Deli,Holy Crepes!,Honey Bee Tea,Kaldi's Coffee Roasting Company,Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria,The Main House,PJ's Coffee,San Jose Mexican Restaurant, Ted Drewes (reopening),Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint,Bait,Zenwich x Ramen,