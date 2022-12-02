St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2022

The ones we welcomed and the ones we lost last month

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 12:00 pm


click to enlarge Brisket from Salt + Smoke
Jennifer Silverberg
Oh Hey! BBQ, a Salt + Smoke spinoff, is now open in Kirkwood

The month of November ushered in cooler temperatures and a flurry of restaurant openings with it. Mexican cuisine was a hot commodity, with three different restaurants opening around the area: El Catrin, from the team behind the wildly successful La Catrina; Tacos Wey & Grill, a fast-casual Mexican street food spot; and Casa de Tres Reyes, from Derek Deaver, owner of Three Kings Public House and featuring the culinary firepower of chef Marcos Godines and consulting chef Andrew Cisneros (yes, his outrageously delicious sanguichitos make an appearance on the menu).

One of the most anticipated openings of the month featured cuisine from across the Atlantic, however. Dawn Wilson's Vicini Pastaria finally welcomed its first guests into its Lafayette Square storefront, promising to be a delightful addition to the neighborhood's food scene. It's been a long time coming for Wilson, who has been dreaming of opening Vicini for years; a debilitating brain injury in 2020 made things much slower going than she'd hoped, but now, she's finally able to realize her vision of bringing handmade pasta and homestyle Italian-inspired prepared foods to her corner of St. Louis.

Though we only said goodbye to one restaurant this month, it was a tough one. Botanica, the once-promising Wildwood restaurant from the owners of Six Mile Bridge Brewery, closed its doors after a one-year run. It began the year with a James Beard nod for its former chef. How quickly fortunes can turn in this business ...

Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Openings
Casa de Tres Reyes, Des Peres
Cafe Miami, Soulard
El Catrin, Boulevard Heights
Family Kitchen (Inside Main Event), Chesterfield
Humphrey's Restaurant & Tavern, Midtown
Kay's Kitchen, Pagedale
Lousies on the Loop, University City
Oh Hey! BBQ, Kirkwood
Sando Shack, Tower Grove South
Tacos Wey & Grill, Affton
Vicini Pastaria, Lafayette Square

Closings
Botanica, Wildwood

