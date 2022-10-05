St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2022

This month saw some tragic losses, but also a few bright spots

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 1:54 pm

Sugarwitch opened its first brick and mortar in the Patch neighborhood this month.
Sophie Mendelson
Sugarwitch opened its first brick and mortar in the Patch neighborhood this month.


In the early morning hours of September 19, Paul and Wendy Hamilton got a call that would upend not only their lives, but the lives of their staff, regular guests and the St. Louis dining scene as a whole: Their beloved mainstay, Vin De Set had caught fire, catastrophically damaging the restaurant's indoor and outdoor space, special events rooms and the pizzeria, PW Pizza, that was also located in the building. What will come of the tragedy remains unclear — will they rebuild Vin De Set as it was? Change the concept? Close up shop altogether? As the shock begins to wear off, the Hamiltons still have yet to make those calls. One thing remains clear, though: Its loss has left a deep hole in the area's dining scene, no matter how (hopefully) temporary it may be.

St. Louis also bid farewell to two other longtime eateries. Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust, the brand that made matriarch Robbie Montgomery a household name and reality star, served its last guests, as did Layla, a Grove hotspot that managed to marry shawarma, burgers, shakes and cocktails into a cohesive concept.

September was not all bad to St. Louis, though. The area got its first Kobito Poke, a fast-casual poke bowl concept from former Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre; a second location of the Middle Eastern bakery, Sedara; and a quick-service version of the popular Kingside Diner, Kingside Express. Andrew Cisneros launched his Peruvian sandwich concept, Sanguichitos, inside Perennial Artisan Ales, and whimsical ice cream sandwich brand Sugarwitch opened its first brick and mortar.

Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Openings
Johnny's Hideout, High Ridge
Kingside Express, Skinker-DeBaliviere
Kobito Poke, Des Peres
Sanguichito's (inside Perennial Artisan Ales), Patch
Sedara Bakery, Ballwin
Sugarwitch, Patch
Winnie's Wine Bar, Downtown West

Closings
A Taste of Arabia, Downtown West
Destination Cafe, Tower Grove South
Divorce Tacos, Gravois Park
Heaven Scent Bakery, O'Fallon
Layla, Forest Park Southeast
Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust, Covenant Blu-Grand Center
Vin De Set (closed indefinitely due to fire), Downtown West

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Trending

Boba B!tch Brings Boba Tea and Sass to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Franklin Killian is excited to bring a fun and delicious boba tea experience to St. Louis.

Guerrilla Street Food Will Open With New Owners, Location This Fall

By Benjamin Simon

Joel Crespo, Rachel Alcantara, Arnold Alcantara and Brian Hardesty hold beverages in front of a brick house.

Salt + Smoke to Open Oh Hey! Barbecue Inside Kirkwood Schnucks

By Jessica Rogen

Brisket plate with a side of green bean and tomato salad and brisket chili.

Assault Allegations Against St. Louis Chef Detail Pattern of Abuse

By Cheryl Baehr

Chef Tony Nguyen has been charged with multiple counts of felony domestic assault.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: STL Toasted's T-Ravs Are Damn Good

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted's Buffalo chicken t-ravs on a tray

Vicia's Taqueria Morita Serves Baja-Style Edible Bliss

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Mortia’s shrimp aguachile (pictured) includes white soy, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and morita oil.

Review: Salve Osteria Dazzles With Mediterranean-Inspired Dishes

By Cheryl Baehr

Salve Osteria’s menu features a selection of shareable plates, pastas, entrees and desserts.

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us