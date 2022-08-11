St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: July 2022

The good news? Openings outweighed the closings this past month. The bad news? We're already most of the way through the year and have lost some gems.
Baileys' Range in Shaw opened its doors in July to the joy of the neighborhood — everyone could use some more milkshakes in their life. There's also more bakeries and cafes to balance out what we've lost, especially in Clayton where business boomed this month.
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Openings:
Baileys' Range, Shaw
Santa Fe Bistro, Creve Coeur
Ivy Cafe, Clayton
Star Bakery and Cafe, Holly Hills
Bistro La Floraison, Clayton
Manifest Juice and Broth, Clayton
Serendipity (moved location), The Grove
Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, Tower Grove East
Eat Crow, Soulard
Closings:
Spiced Hen, Lake St. Louis
Companion Baking, West County
Pumpernickles Deli, Creve Coeur
Katerina's Greek Restaurant, Clayton