St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: July 2022

click to enlarge Lulu Nix A selection of dishes from Bistro La Floraison including (clockwise from top left) fried chicken cordon bleu, duck pate en croute, heirloom tomato salad, gougeres and smoked trout rilette.

The good news? Openings outweighed the closings this past month. The bad news? We're already most of the way through the year and have lost some gems.Baileys' Range in Shaw opened its doors in July to the joy of the neighborhood — everyone could use some more milkshakes in their life. There's also more bakeries and cafes to balance out what we've lost, especially in Clayton where business boomed this month.Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.Baileys' Range,Santa Fe Bistro,Ivy Cafe,Star Bakery and Cafe,Bistro La Floraison,Manifest Juice and Broth,Serendipity (moved location),Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill,Eat Crow,Spiced Hen,Companion Baking,Pumpernickles Deli,Katerina's Greek Restaurant,