St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: July 2022

St. Louis County sees both gains and losses

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 3:56 pm


click to enlarge A selection of dishes from Bistro La Floraison including (clockwise from top left) fried chicken cordon bleu, duck pate en croute, heirloom tomato salad, gougeres and smoked trout rilette. - Lulu Nix
Lulu Nix
A selection of dishes from Bistro La Floraison including (clockwise from top left) fried chicken cordon bleu, duck pate en croute, heirloom tomato salad, gougeres and smoked trout rilette.

The good news? Openings outweighed the closings this past month. The bad news? We're already most of the way through the year and have lost some gems.

Baileys' Range in Shaw opened its doors in July to the joy of the neighborhood — everyone could use some more milkshakes in their life. There's also more bakeries and cafes to balance out what we've lost, especially in Clayton where business boomed this month.

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Serendipity recently relocated from its longtime home in Webster Groves to the Grove.

Openings:
Baileys' Range, Shaw
Santa Fe Bistro, Creve Coeur
Ivy Cafe, Clayton
Star Bakery and Cafe, Holly Hills
Bistro La Floraison, Clayton
Manifest Juice and Broth, Clayton
Serendipity (moved location), The Grove
Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, Tower Grove East
Eat Crow, Soulard

Bistro La Floraison opened in the space formerly occupied by Bar Les Frères.

Closings:
Spiced Hen, Lake St. Louis
Companion Baking, West County
Pumpernickles Deli, Creve Coeur
Katerina's Greek Restaurant, Clayton

