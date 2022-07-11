St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: June 2022

There's no way to sugarcoat it: June was rough. St. Louis' food scene saw the closings of some beloved spots — Pho Grand, Rise Coffee and Mandarin House all shuttered as the heat came in. But, as rain comes in after a drought, so do the openings after the closings: New sweet treat shops, a rebrand in the form of Jerk Unlimited, an addition to the food truck scene and more all hit the area.
Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.
Openings
Jerk Unlimited, Gravois Park
Cider Shed and Mr. E’s Cider and Donut Shop, Eckert's Farm in Belleville, IL
Polynesian Breeze (reopened in a new location), Fairview Heights, IL
Taste of Arabia, Downtown
Pop, Lafayette Square
Shake Shack (additional location), Chesterfield
Frankie Martin’s Garden, Cottleville
‘Ssippi, Gravois Park
Grill House Smoke House, Downtown
Closings
Tower Grove Creamery, Tower Grove South
Bob’s Seafood, University City
Pho Grand, Tower Grove South
Gringo, Downtown
Pi (at the MX), Downtown
Rise Coffee, The Grove
Companion Baking, Maryland Heights
Pumpernickel’s Deli, Creve Coeur
Mandarin House, University City