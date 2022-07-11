Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: June 2022

June saw some beloved St. Louis institutions close but new additions continue to arrive

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Pho Grand was a pioneer in the St. Louis area's Vietnamese food scene. - VU PHONG
Vu Phong
Pho Grand was a pioneer in the St. Louis area's Vietnamese food scene.

There's no way to sugarcoat it: June was rough. St. Louis' food scene saw the closings of some beloved spots — Pho Grand, Rise Coffee and Mandarin House all shuttered as the heat came in. But, as rain comes in after a drought, so do the openings after the closings: New sweet treat shops, a rebrand in the form of Jerk Unlimited, an addition to the food truck scene and more all hit the area.
Related
Frankie Martin's Garden, opening this Friday, aims to be a community gathering place.

Sneak Peek: Frankie Martin's Garden Opens Friday in St. Charles County: The new food truck and entertainment complex builds upon Cottleville's independent spirit


Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Openings
Jerk Unlimited, Gravois Park
Cider Shed and Mr. E’s Cider and Donut Shop, Eckert's Farm in Belleville, IL
Polynesian Breeze (reopened in a new location), Fairview Heights, IL
Taste of Arabia, Downtown
Pop, Lafayette Square
Shake Shack (additional location), Chesterfield
Frankie Martin’s Garden, Cottleville
‘Ssippi, Gravois Park
Grill House Smoke House, Downtown
Related
The Purple Hibiscus is one of Polynesian Breeze's most popular shave ice treats.

Popular Shave Ice Shop Reopens in Illinois: Polynesian Breeze reopened earlier this month, aims to celebrate Polynesian culture


Closings
Tower Grove Creamery, Tower Grove South
Bob’s Seafood, University City
Pho Grand, Tower Grove South
Gringo, Downtown
Pi (at the MX), Downtown
Rise Coffee, The Grove
Companion Baking, Maryland Heights
Pumpernickel’s Deli, Creve Coeur
Mandarin House, University City
Related
Andrew and Tami Trinh say a bittersweet goodbye.

St. Louis Standards: After 33 Years, Pho Grand Says Farewell

Tags:

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Courtesy Diner (South Kingshighway location closed indefinitely) North Hampton This famous diner had to (temporarily?) close because of lack of employees.

St. Louis Restaurants We've Lost So Far in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Arepas are available with a variety of fillings, such as a Colombian arepa with sausage, corn, yellow plantain and mozzarella.

Maize & Wheat Offers Some of the Best Colombian Food in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Olive salad with orange, lemon, onion, extra-virgin olive oil and oregano.

Head to Arber Cafe For Stunning Traditional Albanian Cuisine [PHOTOS]
Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143) Noto offers “dishes to remember,” food critic Cheryl Baehr writes.

St. Louis' Favorite Pizza Places [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Courtesy Diner (South Kingshighway location closed indefinitely) North Hampton This famous diner had to (temporarily?) close because of lack of employees.

St. Louis Restaurants We've Lost So Far in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Arepas are available with a variety of fillings, such as a Colombian arepa with sausage, corn, yellow plantain and mozzarella.

Maize & Wheat Offers Some of the Best Colombian Food in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Olive salad with orange, lemon, onion, extra-virgin olive oil and oregano.

Head to Arber Cafe For Stunning Traditional Albanian Cuisine [PHOTOS]
Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143) Noto offers “dishes to remember,” food critic Cheryl Baehr writes.

St. Louis' Favorite Pizza Places [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Courtesy Diner (South Kingshighway location closed indefinitely) North Hampton This famous diner had to (temporarily?) close because of lack of employees.

St. Louis Restaurants We've Lost So Far in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Arepas are available with a variety of fillings, such as a Colombian arepa with sausage, corn, yellow plantain and mozzarella.

Maize & Wheat Offers Some of the Best Colombian Food in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Olive salad with orange, lemon, onion, extra-virgin olive oil and oregano.

Head to Arber Cafe For Stunning Traditional Albanian Cuisine [PHOTOS]
Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143) Noto offers “dishes to remember,” food critic Cheryl Baehr writes.

St. Louis' Favorite Pizza Places [PHOTOS]

Trending

Karen's Diner, Where Rude Staff Reign, Is Coming Soon to St. Louis

By Jenna Jones

The wait staff at Karen's Diner wants to give you terrible service.

St. Louis Standards: Family Tradition Has Made Adriana’s a Hill Mainstay

By Cheryl Baehr

Adriana's on the Hill has become one of St. Louis' most beloved sandwich shops since opening in 1992.

Clementine's Launches Harry Potter-Inspired Ice Cream Flavors

By Jenna Jones

Save yourself a trip to Diagon Alley and head to Clementine's.

Mandarin House, a Beloved St. Louis Institution, Has Closed

By Cheryl Baehr

Mandarin House has served its last guests.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Jalea Dazzles with Traditional Peruvian Cuisine in St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

Jalea brings a spectacular cevicheria experience to St. Charles' Main Street.

Review: Maize & Wheat Brings Revelatory Colombian Cuisine to St. Louis County

By Cheryl Baehr

Maize & Wheat's (clockwise from top left) bandeja paisa, coconut lemonade, empanadas, mango juice, sancocho, arepas, stuffed potato and guava juice.

Review: Arber Cafe Revamp Dazzles With Traditional Albanian Cuisine

By Cheryl Baehr

Arber Cafe (clockwise from top left): roll cake, byrek, Albanian kisses, ali pash, olive salad and deluxe gyro.

Review: Black Sheep Is a Standout St. Louis Date-Night Restaurant

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Sheep’s (clockwise from top left) strawberry and tomato salad, pita, truffle burger with tater tots, shrimp and grits, pan-seared salmon and baked oysters.

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us