St. Louis Spots Add 4/20 Specials To Menus

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge GMO Tacos are named after a popular cannabis strain. - COURTESY MISSION TACO JOINT
Courtesy Mission Taco Joint
GMO Tacos are named after a popular cannabis strain.

Munchie menus have become popular this holiday season — and by holiday season, we mean this 4/20. Hot Box Cookies had announced their 4/20 special menu earlier this week, and now, Hi-Pointe Drive In (multiple locations including 634 Washington Avenue, 314-405-8274) and Mission Taco Joint (908 Lafayette Avenue, 314-858-8226) have followed suit.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s munchie menu consists of “stoner-friendly creations” with its beer and special food offerings. All offerings are $4.20 while supplies last at the McCausland, Kirkwood and Downtown locations. Stoners and non-smokers alike can take part in the special menu consisting of Spam Fries, the Outback Trap House, Bacon Cheeseburger egg rolls and an ice cream Chipwich.

The Bacon Cheeseburger egg rolls are served with Hi-Pointe ground beef blend, bacon, pickle relish, onions, and cheese served with a spicy mustard sauce for dipping; the Outback Trap House is a loaded Bloomin’ onion with cheese steak fondue. Lastly, the Chipwich is a collaboration with Hot Box Cookies; it is the store’s famous Chocolate Chip Cookie sandwich with ice cream and is rolled in potato chips.

The drive-in will also offer $4.20 IPA on draft, in collaboration with Urban Chestnut, and $4.20 Contact Hi Draft Beers, as a collaboration with 4 Hands.

In partnership with Proper Cannabis, Mission Taco Joint is handing out a limited number of “GMO Tacos.” It’s their fan-favorite portobello mushroom taco — made up of crispy onions, garlic, arugula, goat cheese, smashed black beans and chipotle aioli — renamed after a strain of cannabis.

Visitors can stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for dine-in only at one of three different St. Louis locations to receive a free GMO taco, and the deal is limited to one taco per person with an additional purchase: The Delmar, Soulard and Central West End are the stores participating in the deal. While solving your munchies, the three locations will have a petition available to sign that would put Legal MO-22, an initiative for adult recreational use of marijuana, on the ballot this November.
Happy munching, St. Louis.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken tikka masala made up of chicken simmered in a rich flavorful Indian sauce.

Basil India Serves Masterfully-Executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai Fare [PHOTOS]
Twisted Tree (10701 Watson Road, Sunset Hills; 314-394-3366) Read more here.

Suburban St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out [PHOTOS]
Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]

