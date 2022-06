click to enlarge ANDY PAULISSEN After 25 years in business, Tony and Kelli Almond are still happy to be doing what they love.

Tony Almond can't help but chuckle while recalling a conversation he had with his son one night after dinner service at his longtime Clayton restaurant,. The younger Almond was decompressing after a busy night and was particularly vexed about a customer who came in insisting that he be seated, even though he had no reservation and the dining room was packed. To his son, the behavior seemed entitled, but in Almond's mind, it was a sign he was doing something right.

"The man had come to the front door and told my son, 'I don't have a reservation, but I know your dad,'" Almond recalls. "My son was frustrated and said he had no idea who that guy was or why he was acting so special, but I told him it was the greatest compliment I could receive. I've made this guy feel so important that he felt like he could come in here and do that. That's the whole point of this — building relationships."

For 25 years, Almond and his wife, Kelli, have been building those relationships with guests at Almonds — a run that, when he reflects on it, catches Almond off guard considering he thought it would only last six months. When he opened the comfortable-yet-sophisticated Southern-inflected spot in 1997, he signed a one-year lease, assuming that the restaurant business was something he had to get out of his system before he could go on with his health-care career.

He should have known better. From the moment he walked into his first restaurant job at the age of 13, Almond was hooked. A native of northeast Arkansas, he spent the summers of his teenage years washing dishes and doing prep work, convinced that hospitality was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. Once he got to college, he felt the pressure to take a different path and pursued hospital radiology work. Still, even as he cultivated a successful career, he could not let go of his passion for the restaurant business. It led him back to school for accounting; by night, he worked the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift at a hospital, and by day, he attended classes at a school 80 miles away. It was a grueling schedule but one he accepted as necessary for the life he hoped to create.





Blueberry bread pudding is one of Almonds' signature desserts.

About a year before graduating, Almond met his now-wife, Kelli, who was in the process of moving to St. Louis for the social work graduate program at Washington University. Almond accompanied her, and after working in medical recruiting for a few years, he decided he was ready to take the leap. "I told Kelli that I had to get this out of my blood," Almond says. "I signed a one-year lease, figuring there was no way I was going to get to the end of it. The statistics in the restaurant business say that seven out of 10 places make it the first year, and out of those three left, only one makes it out of the second. All of our friends thought we were crazy, but I had made enough money doing radiology and physician recruiting that I had the luxury of goofing off for the year. I told Kelli to just hang on with me, and we would be done in six months."

Almond opened his restaurant in a small storefront on Maryland Avenue in 1997 with a simple plan: to make the sort of food he liked to eat and to hopefully find enough people who liked eating it, too. He had no trouble with either of those goals. By the six-month mark, business was so good that he was able to pay himself back the entirety of his personal loan to the restaurant; come the end of year one, he was asking his landlord for a three-year lease extension and was so busy he was turning away more guests on Friday and Saturday nights than he was serving. He and Kelli knew they were onto something special, so she quit her job to join him; with her running the front of house and him taking care of the back, they quickly endeared themselves to area diners.





"I say, tongue-in-cheek, that I can't believe people are still coming in; I thought they would've been sick of us by now," Almond jokes. "But really, you become embedded with a lot of the families you are taking care of. They take care of us, and we take care of them. It's a very mutually respectful relationship."

Almond gets emotional when he describes how those relationships got the restaurant through the last year and a half. Though it's been around long enough to have weathered other crises such as September 11 and the Great Recession of 2008, nothing prepared him and Kelli for the havoc the pandemic wreaked on their business. While other eateries were able to pivot to fast casual and takeout, Almonds' brand was so based on in-person relationships that it felt impossible to try to package that in a to-go box. They tried their hardest, though, and were utterly humbled when their regulars — some of them heads of larger companies — offered to write checks to keep the restaurant afloat. When he reflects on why his guests feel so connected to the restaurant, Almond understands that it goes much deeper than good food and a wonderful dining experience.



Almonds is an essential part of the Clayton dining scene.

"I think our guests realize that we are genuine people who really enjoy what we are doing," Almond says. "People want you to know their name, and on most nights, we really do know almost everyone in here, which is just fabulous. You can't hire a manager to do that because it's taken 25 years of building relationships. We had a guy come in probably three months ago who had just moved back to St. Louis; he used to come here with his mom and dad and brothers when he was 12 years old, and now he has a wife and kids. They were talking about how their dad didn't let them drink soda, and I told them, 'You know, your dad used to come in here and drink soda all the time when he was your age.' To have those second generations coming in is amazing."

Looking back on what he and Kelli have created, Almond can't help but feel lucky that a series of factors all went right in order for them to have succeeded all these years. He's not sure that he could produce it again, and he has tremendous empathy for those who are trying to open restaurants and build their businesses from scratch in this current climate. No matter how many challenges he and Kelli have faced, he doesn't hesitate for a second to say that this is the best life they could have created for themselves — and one they hope to continue creating for years to come.

"If you can figure out a way to get enough people to like what you are doing to sustain a living, then you are pretty lucky," Almond says. "Whenever the time comes, it will be very difficult to walk away from it; it will probably be a physical limitation that tells me I can't do this anymore. Fortunately, I am not there yet, so we will keep running until we can't run anymore."