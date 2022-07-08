Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Standards: Family Tradition Has Made Adriana’s a Hill Mainstay

Adriana's serves up some of St. Louis' most classic Italian deli sandwiches

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 10:19 am

click to enlarge Adriana's on the Hill has become one of St. Louis' most beloved sandwich shops since opening in 1992. - ANDY PAULISSEN
Andy Paulissen
Adriana's on the Hill has become one of St. Louis' most beloved sandwich shops since opening in 1992.

Dianna Guimbarda remembers the exact moment she and her sister, Suzanne Miramonti, hatched their plan to open Adriana’s on the Hill. It was a pleasant evening, and the pair were sitting on Miramonti’s front porch with their mother, the eponymous Adriana. They’d just found out that a corner restaurant on the Hill was for sale, and Miramonti enthusiastically suggested they go in on it together. Guimbarda had other thoughts.

“I said, ‘No fricking’ way,’ only I didn’t use the word fricking,” Guimbarda laughs. “Mom was like, ‘What the hell; let’s do it,’ but I kept saying, ‘You can’t work with family.’ Thirty years later, look at this. I can’t say we’re no worse for the wear, but here we are.” In the 30 years since Guimbarda acquiesced, Adriana’s has gone on to become one of the St. Louis area’s most beloved sandwich shops. From their corner storefront — complete with that characteristic Mediterranean-blue awning and green-tiled entryway — Guimbarda, Miramonti and, of course, Mamma Adriana, craft subs and Sicilian specialties that exemplify not only the quintessential St. Louis Italian deli but the Hill experience itself.

However, the seeds of Adriana’s go back much further than that fateful porch conversation in 1992 — all the way back to the 1930s when their grandfather, Ben Fazio, moved to St. Louis from Sicily. Drawn to the city by a job in his brother’s successful bakery, Fazio’s, he learned the trade and eventually went on to open his own bread shop on the Hill.

click to enlarge The shop is named for beloved matriarch Mamma Adriana. - ANDY PAULISSEN
Andy Paulissen
The shop is named for beloved matriarch Mamma Adriana.

Adriana grew up near her father’s bakery, and when she started her own family, she remained. This was essential; a single mother who worked as a waitress, Adriana relied upon her extended family to help care for her three daughters, a formative time for them filled with love and food.

“Being an immigrant, everything is tied to family,” Miramonti says. “We were engulfed by the rest of the family at an early age — Mom would work, and we were with Nonna and Grandpa, aunts and uncles. Only Sicilian was spoken to us, and food was a huge part of everything. Nobody sat in the family room on the couch. We always sat around the kitchen table.”

It was natural that Guimbarda, Miramonti and their little sister, Tia Zanti, would pick up on their family’s cooking skills. From tending to the summer garden to prepping for the winter freezer, the girls were surrounded by food. They also learned to cook, first from their grandmother and eventually from their grandfather when their grandmother got sick and could no longer handle the kitchen duties. All three soaked up this knowledge and learned to make their family’s Sicilian-style ravioli, greens, spinach pie, octopus and pizza; however, it was Miramonti who took the know-how and ran with it.

“We all know how to cook, but Suzanne loves to cook,” Guimbarda says. “We do it out of necessity, but she does it because she loves it.”

click to enlarge Many of the sandwiches are named for family members. - ANDY PAULISSEN
Andy Paulissen
Many of the sandwiches are named for family members.

By the time the sisters entered adulthood, they had firmly established themselves in the service industry as a server and bartender, respectively. However, they were open to opportunity, which Miramonti found in the form of that corner restaurant. Once Guimbarda got behind the idea, the sisters took over the eatery, renamed it after their mother and continued to offer the same menu that had been in place before it changed hands.

Things were slow going until the sisters decided to put their own spin on things, adding more sandwiches and the Sicilian dishes they grew up eating, including their family’s sauce. Their business took off, and with Mamma Adriana working the front register and serving as the restaurant’s matriarch, the spot quickly became an institution that carved out its own niche in the Hill’s robust sandwich scene. Guimbarda and Miramonti credit their delicious sandwiches — many named after family members — and family recipes for their success, but they feel that the most important ingredient is the restaurant’s namesake herself.

“For the first 25 years, our mother was at the register every day,” Miramonti says. “The way she is with people just made them want to come back in and experience her again.”

Adriana’s departure from the register was not the only big change in recent years. Both Guimbarda and Miramonti note the challenges the pandemic has presented to their business and have had to adapt on the fly to new ways of doing things. Their financial lifeline for the last two and a half years has been Adri’s market, a mini grocery and frozen-foods operation filled with heat-and-serve versions of family dishes within the restaurant. It’s helped tremendously, even as they struggle to accommodate their guests in the midst of staffing issues and the general havoc the protracted global health crisis has caused. The sisters admit they are rolling with the punches on it and remain dedicated to keeping Adriana’s going for as long as they can — adapting to the new reality, while fundamentally staying true to who they are.

click to enlarge Adri's Market is a mini grocery store inside Adriana's. - ANDY PAULISSEN
Andy Paulissen
Adri's Market is a mini grocery store inside Adriana's.

“I hope people know that we appreciate the business, but we are going as fast as we can,” Guimbarda says. “None of us are spring chickens; half our staff is over 50 years old; even the baby of our family is 50. We will do this as long as we can.”

Guimbarda admits this might mean adapting, but there is one piece of Adriana’s that will never change.

“People have asked for us to do online ordering or get a POS system instead of doing handwritten tickets,” Guimbarda says. “But you know what? We are steadfastly against it. With online ordering, people don’t get what they want, and there are too many questions. It’s B.S. I don’t care what happens in the world. Some things have to stay old school.”

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Arepas are available with a variety of fillings, such as a Colombian arepa with sausage, corn, yellow plantain and mozzarella.

Maize & Wheat Offers Some of the Best Colombian Food in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Olive salad with orange, lemon, onion, extra-virgin olive oil and oregano.

Head to Arber Cafe For Stunning Traditional Albanian Cuisine [PHOTOS]
Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143) Noto offers “dishes to remember,” food critic Cheryl Baehr writes.

St. Louis' Favorite Pizza Places [PHOTOS]
Pan-seared salmon with charred corn succotash, asparagus and hollandaise.

Black Sheep Offers Classy but Casual Dining in Tower Grove South [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Arepas are available with a variety of fillings, such as a Colombian arepa with sausage, corn, yellow plantain and mozzarella.

Maize & Wheat Offers Some of the Best Colombian Food in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Olive salad with orange, lemon, onion, extra-virgin olive oil and oregano.

Head to Arber Cafe For Stunning Traditional Albanian Cuisine [PHOTOS]
Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143) Noto offers “dishes to remember,” food critic Cheryl Baehr writes.

St. Louis' Favorite Pizza Places [PHOTOS]
Pan-seared salmon with charred corn succotash, asparagus and hollandaise.

Black Sheep Offers Classy but Casual Dining in Tower Grove South [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Arepas are available with a variety of fillings, such as a Colombian arepa with sausage, corn, yellow plantain and mozzarella.

Maize & Wheat Offers Some of the Best Colombian Food in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Olive salad with orange, lemon, onion, extra-virgin olive oil and oregano.

Head to Arber Cafe For Stunning Traditional Albanian Cuisine [PHOTOS]
Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143) Noto offers “dishes to remember,” food critic Cheryl Baehr writes.

St. Louis' Favorite Pizza Places [PHOTOS]
Pan-seared salmon with charred corn succotash, asparagus and hollandaise.

Black Sheep Offers Classy but Casual Dining in Tower Grove South [PHOTOS]

Trending

Mandarin House, a Beloved St. Louis Institution, Has Closed

By Cheryl Baehr

Mandarin House has served its last guests.

Mission Taco Joint's New Taco Raises Money for St. Louis' Skate Church

By Jenna Jones

The "Frontside Grind" taco has fresh ground brisket and chuck with chili beans and chipotle, queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema and crispy jalapeños on a flour tortilla.

Review: Jalea Dazzles with Traditional Peruvian Cuisine in St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

Jalea brings a spectacular cevicheria experience to St. Charles' Main Street.

Sneak Peek: Frankie Martin's Garden Opens Friday in St. Charles County

By Cheryl Baehr

Frankie Martin's Garden, opening this Friday, aims to be a community gathering place.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Jalea Dazzles with Traditional Peruvian Cuisine in St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

Jalea brings a spectacular cevicheria experience to St. Charles' Main Street.

Review: Maize & Wheat Brings Revelatory Colombian Cuisine to St. Louis County

By Cheryl Baehr

Maize & Wheat's (clockwise from top left) bandeja paisa, coconut lemonade, empanadas, mango juice, sancocho, arepas, stuffed potato and guava juice.

Review: Arber Cafe Revamp Dazzles With Traditional Albanian Cuisine

By Cheryl Baehr

Arber Cafe (clockwise from top left): roll cake, byrek, Albanian kisses, ali pash, olive salad and deluxe gyro.

Review: Black Sheep Is a Standout St. Louis Date-Night Restaurant

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Sheep’s (clockwise from top left) strawberry and tomato salad, pita, truffle burger with tater tots, shrimp and grits, pan-seared salmon and baked oysters.
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us