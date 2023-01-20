St. Louis Winter Beer Festival Comes to Molly's on March 4

click to enlarge
COURTESY PHOTO
Winter is a time for drinking with friends.
It may be cold outside, but the patio at Molly's in Soulard should be hot on March 4 — as the Snow Day: A Winter Beer Festiva
l makes it debut.
The new event, a collaboration between the Riverfront Times
and Molly's, promises dozens of "seasonal, limited-edition beers," winter-themed cocktails, live music, a "restaurant row" with food from local eateries, a vendor marketplace and fire pits. They're promising more than 100 different beers. And if being outdoors (even with fire pits) still sounds rather chilly for six hours of day drinking, they promise that giant Molly's patio will be fully tented.
Tickets start at $40, with VIP tickets running to $80 (more here
). Splurge for the VIP and, among other things, you'll get access to a VIP zone complete with dedicated VIP bathrooms.
The event is one day only — Saturday, March 4 from noon to 6 p.m.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter