St. Louis Wrestling Coach’s Business Aims to Keep Athletes Fueled

SportsSnax offers custom boxes of healthy snacks, delivered right to your door

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 6:49 am

click to enlarge Jim Walsh shows off some of the snacks that make up SportsSnax. - COURTESY JIM WALSH
COURTESY JIM WALSH
Jim Walsh shows off some of the snacks that make up SportsSnax.

As a former wrestler and a current assistant coach for the varsity wrestling team at St. John Vianney High School, Jim Walsh, founder of SportsSnax, felt something was missing in the lives of wrestlers: healthy and accessible snacks for games and tournaments. 

Walsh, a St. Louis local who has spent the majority of his life in the area, took the matter into his own hands.

He designed a healthy snack delivery service for athletes, doing his part to make wrestlers perform a little better and their parents’ lives a little easier. With the choice of membership and subscription services, athletes and their families can hire SportsSnax to deliver either individual items or a curated box of healthy snacks that will help them endure a long game day. 

As a coach, Walsh is looking out for his wrestlers’ parents. “The wrestling parents watch their kids go through it, which forms a bond between them. Everyone will tell you [wrestlers and their parents] are nuts for what we put ourselves through. In a sport like that, it's one of those things where you all go through the same type of pain together.” 

Last year, Walsh started to notice the great measures parents took to ensure their kids were fed throughout tournament days. “The parents for the wrestling team would all chip in. One woman would go over to the store the night before and walk up and down the aisles,” Walsh reflects. That effort motivated Walsh to start SportsSnax. 

Walsh works with a personal trainer who has been helping to expand his product selection and curate snack boxes that are best for athletes. Customers can buy these curated boxes or select individual items that SportsSnax offers such as nuts, energy bars, beef sticks, and applesauce pouches.

Outside of SportsSnax, Walsh continues to value healthy foods in his own life. “A couple of years ago I learned that abs are made in the kitchen,” Walsh notes. Now, after hiring a personal trainer and changing his diet, Walsh says, “I look better than I did at a younger age when working out was easier.” He’s allowed his own lifestyle to fuel his new business venture. 

SportsSnax is Walsh’s first real taste of entrepreneurship. He briefly tried to “get something going” with his friend during COVID but they soon realized it was not the right time. “I've been taking my time getting everything going. Right now, I'm kind of just operating by myself. It’s been fun, and it's been challenging,” he admits. 

As the business continues to grow, Walsh hopes to offer “more revenue and job opportunities” to St. Louisans. “The Midwest gets overlooked as an area for startups,” he asserts. “I would love to see St. Louis become a city where more companies come to start." 

As he gets the business up and running, Walsh has been inspired by advice his friend gave him at the beginning of the process. “You’re going to fall on your face multiple times, but that's how you’re going to learn.” 

Walsh has undoubtedly experienced some growing pains, but as he continues to learn more about what it takes to grow a business, his customers will surely benefit. “I'm not changing the world here. But if it's one of those things that is going to help someone perform better because they have everything they need, that's the goal here.”

