St. Patrick Center Brings a Cafe Back to the Central Library

The nonprofit's workforce development clients will gain new skills while staffing the Sacred Grounds Café

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 9:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sacred Grounds Café
Photos by St. Louis Public Library
St. Patrick Center's new Sacred Grounds Café at the Central Library is part of its workforce development program.

The St. Patrick Center has opened a new cafe at the Central Library in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Sacred Grounds Café (1301 Olive Street) is located on the first floor of the St. Louis Public Library branch, in the space that used to be Urban Eats’ Cafe Central. The new cafe is part of St. Patrick Center’s workforce development program, which helps train individuals who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those with mental health or substance-abuse issues through a monthly, three-day job readiness training program. 

The Catholic Charities ministry’s program is designed to help clients create a resume, cover letter and learn how to prepare for an interview. It also includes individual sessions in a computer lab to learn keyboarding, email use, internet use and more.

Clients enrolled in the barista training program will learn new skills and on-the-job training, creating handcrafted drinks such as coffees, lattes, teas and smoothies as well as some baked goods.

“[It will be] a space where community, culture, and compassion converge,” said Jared Bryson, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, in a statement.

click to enlarge Sacred Grounds Café
Photos by St. Louis Public Library
Clients of St. Patrick Center who are enrolled in the barista training program learn and train to create handcrafted drinks and baked goods to sell at the cafe.

Sacred Grounds Café isn’t the first of its kind.

St. Patrick’s hospitality-focused program began in 1990 at McMurphy’s Grill, but the business closed down in 2012 and was replaced with two McMurphy’s Express locations downtown. After two years, only one of the locations remained operating and re-opened as McMurphy’s Cafe, finally closing its doors in 2017.

"We are very excited to bring Café Central back to service as an amenity for customers of Central Library,” said SLPS CEO Waller McGuire in a statement. “St. Patrick Center brings extensive experience to the café and a model that directly supports people in our community that need it most.”

Cafe Central is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the cafe from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
The exterior of Grace House, which opened this week off Hadley Street in north St. Louis.

St. Patrick Center Opens Low Barrier, 24/7 Safe Haven: Grace House aims to transition those experiencing homelessness to stable housing

Related
The Spanish Cove Townhomes have been one of the area’s biggest evictors, despite taking $1.2 million in federal funding designed to keep people in their homes.

Missouri Landlords Who Were Paid to Keep People Housed Are Now Evicting Them: Some of St. Louis' biggest evictors also benefited heavily from the federally funded State Assistance for Housing Relief

Related
James, who declined to give his last name, disassembles his tent as the city evicted an encampment of people experiencing homelessness near Laclede's Landing on March 10.

Homeless Outreach Worker Sues St. Louis Mayor Over Firing: Yitzy Simon alleges he was fired from St. Patrick Center after the mayor threatened the loss of public grant money over his advocacy work

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Gerard Craft Opens the Secret Door to New Underground Cocktail Lounge

By Paula Tredway

None of the Above

Baking Champ Lia Holter Is Sharing Her Christmas Cookie Secrets

By Paula Tredway

Lia Holter won Next Great Baker — and in her new cookbook, she's sharing her techniques.

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse Offers Some of St. Louis' Best BBQ — in St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse features a blend of Cajun, Creole and barbecue specialties.

Cherokee Street’s Hot New Bar Is Clements Lock & Security By Day

By Paula Tredway

Clements Bar

Also in Food & Drink

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse Offers Some of St. Louis' Best BBQ — in St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse features a blend of Cajun, Creole and barbecue specialties.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Burger Champ's menu includes a spicy chicken sandwich topped with bacon jam, a Chef Jeff Friesen specialty.

GOTham and Eggs Answers South Grand's Bat Signal for Outstanding Diner Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

GOTham and Eggs offers a selection of classic breakfast and lunch options developed from its owners’ long history of frequenting and loving diners.

Kabul Express' Dishes Delight and Surprise in the Patch

By Cheryl Baehr

Kabul Express relocated from south county to the Patch in search of a larger space with a dining area.

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us