Star Café & Bakery Has Closed in Holly Hills

The Afghan Bakery opened this July

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 11:59 am


Star Café & Bakery offered traditional Afghan breads and pastries. - Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen
Star Café & Bakery offered traditional Afghan breads and pastries.

The air around Holly Hills smells a little less sweet after the departure of a beloved, if short-lived, bakery: Star Café & Bakery (5547 South Grand Boulevard). It opened this past July and is now closed. The shop served its last customers last week.

Star's owner Nikki Ahmadi broke the news on her pastry business' Facebook page, Bake.with.nikki, on December 16, citing "personal affairs" as the reason for her decision — and by "affairs," she means a baby boy, who she looks forward to welcoming in the coming year.

"I am sad to announce that I have closed Star Café & Bakery. A year ago today, I was extremely excited to open a storefront to better serve my customers in person. However, due to personal affairs I must shift my immediate attention to my growing family and prioritize my personal life at this moment in time."

Ahmadi opened Star Café & Bakery this past July in a small storefront near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Bates Avenue in Holly Hills. An Afghan refugee who moved to St. Louis as a child two decades ago, Ahmadi had a successful career in corporate accounting before leaving it all behind to follow her baking dreams. As Ahmadi told the Riverfront Times in an interview this August, she started baking in her spare time as a form of stress relief, but after taking the Best Tasting Cake award at the 2019 Bride St. Louis' Cake & Champagne Bridal Show, she realized she had what it took to make a go of baking full time.

Fans of Ahmadi's cardamom-scented cookies and sweet and salty kulche shor treats need not fret, however; Ahmadi will continue to offer her pastries and custom orders through her Bake.with.nikki brand, which customers can access through her Facebook page of the same name.

Ahmadi does not rule out opening a brick and mortar shop again one day, noting in response to a comment that she "will consider reopening and relocating in the long run." For now, though, she is happy to create her sweet treats at her own pace for the patrons that have shown her support over the past year.

"I want to thank my customers for all your loyalty and support and I will continue to serve you all to the best of my ability through custom orders and requests as I operated previously," Ahmadi writes.

We have reached out to Ahmadi and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of in-teresting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Read More about Cheryl Baehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Armory STL Opens [PHOTOS]

By Rosalind Early

The Armory STL

I Went To Karen's Diner and All I Got Was Roasted Mercilessly

By Daniel Hill

The staff at Karen's Diner have a unique idea of what customer service should look like.

Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival

By Benjamin Simon

A row of four tacos sit on a table.

[NSFW] Naughty Bits' New Waffles Turns Christmas Into XXXMas

By Cheryl Baehr

Naughty Bits wishes you a Merry XXX-Mas.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas Is the Spice of Life

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes, including steak and chicken fajitas, from Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas.

Review: Logan Ely's Press Is a Smashing Success

By Cheryl Baehr

Smash "pizzas" from Press include a Potato, a BBQ Kimchin and Duck, an Al Pastor Hawaiian, and a Pepperoni.

Review: 12oh7 Herban Eatery Is an Inspired Vegan Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

12oh7 Herban Eatery features an assortment of plant-based fare, such as the Merican Burger, Deluxe Phish Sammich and the OG Chickun Sammich.

Good Ice Is Helping St. Louis Bartenders Create the Perfect Cocktail

By Cheryl Baehr

Jordan Goodman cuts a block of ice for Good Ice.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us