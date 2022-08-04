Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Steve's Hot Dogs Is Now Offering a Pork Steak Dog

This instant St. Louis classic is topped with shredded pork steak

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 6:06 am


click to enlarge A photo of Steve's Hot Dogs Pork Steak dog.
Courtesy Steve's Hot Dogs
All it's missing is some T-Ravs on top.

Steve’s Hot Dogs (3145 S Grand Boulevard, 314-932-5953) serves the official hot dog of St. Louis (made on a Vitale’s roll lined with provel cheese and more) but its new seasonal hot dog may give the former a run for its money.

The hot dog shop announced that the Pork Steak Dog is the new seasonal dog. Resting inside the bun is the smoked dog, topped with shredded pork steak, slaw, crispy onions and Steve's Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce. An Orange Dream CBD seltzer goes nicely with the dog, a recommendation from the restaurant says.

The Pork Steak dog is on the menu now and available for purchase. There are multiple opportunities to try the sandwich (because a hot dog is a sandwich): In addition to their regular store hours, Steve’s Hot Dogs will also take part in Metro Trans Umbrella Group’s Summerfest on August 6, grilling up hot dogs and serving drinks on their patio.

Food & Drink Slideshows

DuckBill's signature dish is Chooch's popcorn chicken.

The Eat DuckBill Food Counter Inside Platypus Serves Perfect Snack Food [PHOTOS]
Naughty Bits is a newcomer to the St. Louis food scene.

Naughty Bits STL Gets Creative With Its Waffles [NSFW PHOTOS]
Frank & Helen's Pizzeria You’ll find the same cheesy-baked pastas, the same char-grilled ribeyes with sides of fettuccine and, of course, the same broasted chicken — a special way of pressure-frying the bird that results in impossibly succulent meat and a crispy, non-greasy coating. But if there is one thing you must order at Frank & Helen’s, it’s the pizza, one of the best St. Louis-style thin-crust pies in town. Beer and wine only. $-$$. Open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner.

RFT Restaurant Guide: Old Gems and New Spots in University City [PHOTOS]
Gioia’s An institution since 1918, Gioia’s Deli (1934 Macklind Avenue, 314-776-9410) began its life as a grocery store but is now a sandwich shop with three locations. The original is on the Hill, a friendly counter-service shop named an “America’s Classic” by no less than the James Beard Foundation.

RFT Restaurant Guide: Old Gems and New Spots on The Hill [PHOTOS]

