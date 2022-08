Steve's Hot Dogs Is Now Offering a Pork Steak Dog

click to enlarge Courtesy Steve's Hot Dogs All it's missing is some T-Ravs on top.

serves the official hot dog of St. Louis (made on a Vitale’s roll lined with provel cheese and more) but its new seasonal hot dog may give the former a run for its money.The hot dog shop announced that the Pork Steak Dog is the new seasonal dog. Resting inside the bun is the smoked dog, topped with shredded pork steak, slaw, crispy onions and Steve's Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce. An Orange Dream CBD seltzer goes nicely with the dog, a recommendation from the restaurant says.The Pork Steak dog is on the menu now and available for purchase. There are multiple opportunities to try the sandwich (because a hot doga sandwich): In addition to their regular store hours, Steve’s Hot Dogs will also take part in Metro Trans Umbrella Group’s Summerfest on August 6, grilling up hot dogs and serving drinks on their patio.