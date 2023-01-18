Steve's Meltdown, a New Grilled Cheese Ghost Kitchen, Opens Today

The new concept from Steve's Hot Dogs offers grilled cheese sandwiches for delivery or pickup

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 8:26 am

click to enlarge The Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese is one of many on offer at Steve's Hot Dogs.
MICHAEL KILFOY, STUDIO X
The Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese is one of many on offer at Steve's Hot Dogs.

Steve's Hot Dogs is launching a ghost kitchen concept today — with five different kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches for carryout or delivery.

Described as an "elevated grilled cheese sandwich on bakery fresh bread," the new concept, Steve's Meltdown, will not have any in-person dining.

"Delivery is here to stay — and it's a growing segment of our business," Danni Eickenhorst, co-founder of Steve's Hot Dog's, said in a statement. "The opportunity with ghost kitchens is to get creative, to experiment and to play with new concepts without having the overhead that comes with a traditional brick and mortar. Steve's Meltdown will launch as a strictly delivery and carryout concept."

The menu offers five creative takes on grilled cheese:
  • The Sweet Caroline Grilled Cheese is on sourdough and topped with brie, cranberry jam, apple slices and melted sharp white cheddar. It also comes with a side of cranberry jam for dipping.
  • Mabo Italiano Grilled Cheese is a take on a Caprese with mozzarella cheese, sundried tomatoes, spinach, pesto and a balsamic glaze drizzle. It comes with a side of marinara for dipping.
  • The Don Ho Grilled Cheese is a Hawaiian-pizza-style grilled cheese with ham, pineapple jelly and a light brushing of honey chipotle barbecue sauce, along with spicy pepper jack cheese. It comes with a side of barbecue sauce for dipping.
  • That's Amore Grilled Cheese draws from pizza for its inspiration and includes both traditional and buffalo mozzarella, spinach and pepperoni and is served with a marinara sauce for dipping.
  • Finally, for traditionalists, there's the Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese, which is buffalo mozzarella, pepper jack, colby, and American cheeses on sourdough bread.
All of the sandwiches come with chips and cost between $11 and $12.
To order, visit stevesmeltdown.com. Delivery is through Grubhub, Uber Eats or Door Dash, or orders can be picked up at Steve's Hot Dogs at 3145 South Grand Boulevard.

