Subtle Spice Elevates Imo's New Sweet Heat Pizza

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic This plate didn't last long.

You'd think it'd be impossible to improve something that's already perfect. But Imo's found a way.That praise may be controversial to some. We can see the hate comments already:Well, Ray hasn't been editor in years, and we're a staff of mostly homegrown St. Louisans, and we will defend St. Louis-style pizza at all costs.But Imo's new Sweet Heat pizza doesn't need much defending. It's objectively good.The new pie substitutes Imo's traditional red sauce for a sweet and tangy alternative. Toppings include chicken, red onion, full strips of bacon and, of course, provel cheese.The sweetness of the red onions, the smokiness of the bacon and the salty creaminess of the provel culminate in a perfect balance of fire and flavor with the sweet and tangy sauce.On the end pieces with crust, the sweet and tangy sauce is caramelized. Just the smallest amount of heat lingers after each bite.Imo's will offer the Sweet Heat pizza for a limited time this spring through a variety of deal options. Square Deal rewards members get $2 off a large or extra-large Sweet Heat throughout May.