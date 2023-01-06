Sugarfire Smokehouse To Open Arnold Location Monday

A portion of opening day profits will be donated to local nonprofit Helping Hands and Horses

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge Sugarfire's Big Muddy sandwich.
Courtesy photo
Sugarfire's Big Muddy sandwich features brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce and pickles.

Succulent ribs and pulled pork, decadent burgers, smoky and tender brisket — these are just a few of the signature, chef-driven offerings of the St. Louis-based barbecue chain Sugarfire Smokehouse. With 13 locations in Missouri and Illinois, the chain can certainly call itself both well known and well loved in the area.

Come Monday, January 9, the family of restaurants is growing just a little bit more: Sugarfire is opening its 14th location in Arnold at 2204 Michigan Avenue.

This is the eighth venture for franchise owners Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch. The group most recently opened the O'Fallon, Illinois, location in 2017.

click to enlarge Sugarfire's new Arnold, Missouri, location.
Courtesy photo
Sugarfire's new Arnold, Missouri, location opens on Monday, January 9.

“We are beyond elated to bring Sugarfire to Jefferson County," Medeiros said in a statement. "Prior to opening our O'Fallon location, I owned and operated restaurants in Jefferson County for many years. It's my home. The community is my family. We look forward to many years of enriching and serving the community.”

The new restaurant will be in the Water Tower Place and Shopping Center and will also open a large patio in the spring. The menu will include classics as well as some unique Sugarfire favorites such as the Double-Pattied Burger, the Big Muddy Sandwich and the Brisket Cheesesteak. Owner and pastry chef Carolyn Down will craft the spot's homemade pies.

For the opening day, the new restaurant will donate some of its profits to Helping Hands and Horses, a nonprofit that uses therapeutic horseback riding to help St. Louis-area adults and children.

Email the author at [email protected]

