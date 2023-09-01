Sunday Best Brings Back Juniper's Lauded Chicken — at Fast Casual Prices

click to enlarge Cheryl Baehr Sunday Best is now open in the Central West End.

When John Perkins looked at the books for his beloved southern restaurant, Juniper, he discovered a staggering statistic. Eighty percent of diners ordered fried chicken. It wasn’t a shock that this was the case. Ever since opening Juniper in its original location in 2013, Perkins has been known for his outstanding fried bird. First that came in the form of critical acclaim throughout the city and, eventually, from national media outlets, including Eater, which dubbed Juniper’s version of the southern staple one of the best in the entire country.

It was enough to make him wonder: Why was he putting so much time and effort into the other 20 percent of business?



click to enlarge Cheryl Baehr Sunday Best brings back Juniper's lauded fried chicken. Thankfully.

It was clear that things weren’t working at Juniper, but I kept trying to plug along,” Perkins says. “The metaphor I use is it was like I was driving a car, and there was a smear of oil across the windshield of my brain; I just couldn’t see anything in front of me. I have always been a big picture vision kind of guy, but I didn’t have any. I kept telling everyone that all I wanted was clarity, and I just couldn’t get it.”

That clarity would come to him after the Eater nod in the form of an answer that he understands, in retrospect, was there all along. He should give the people what they wanted by turning Juniper into a fried chicken spot. Once he accepted that notion this spring, he began the work to wind down Juniper, closed up shop in early July and converted the space to a new fried chicken concept, Sunday Best (4101 Laclede Avenue).



click to enlarge Cheryl Baehr John Perkins (right) had been kicking around the idea for Sunday Best for a few years. Pat Skiersch (left) is the kitchen manager — and Perkins' right-hand man.

Though Sunday Best just opened to the public on August 25, the idea had been kicking around in Perkins’ head for several years. Originally, he’d envisioned a small, scalable drive-thru restaurant made of shipping containers centered around fried chicken and soft serve. He even developed the branding for Sunday Best three years ago but kept tabling the idea as he was focused on Juniper and other things.

However, the Sunday Best idea came back to the forefront this winter when Perkins was at home following treatment for multiple myeloma, which he was diagnosed with last August. Homebound for two months with a lot of time to think, he realized something had to change. After stewing about what that might be, it became clear that he should close Juniper, merge it with his original idea for Sunday Best and create a restaurant that would be the best of what both concepts had to offer — a casual, sit-down restaurant with a small cocktail list, a handful of appetizers and sides and a price point meant to appeal to people looking for great food at a good value.



click to enlarge Cheryl Baehr There are a handful of sides including mac and cheese, collards, potato salad, tomato and cucumber salad and more.

In that spirit, the Sunday Best menu revolves around fried chicken, available in two, four or eight piece portions and served in three different styles: original, hot or very hot. Two- and four-piece meals come with one side; eight-piece portions are served with two. Choices include everything from classic Juniper favorites such as mac and cheese, collards and an updated mashed potato recipe to new items such as street corn, tomato and cucumber salad, and a sea island red pea and preserved lemon salad, which he describes as a take on a bean salad.

In addition to fried chicken, Sunday Best offers three different salads — a Cobb, a wedge and a chopped — a fried or grilled chicken sandwich, chicken tenders and a few starters, including Perkins’ famous bread basket, pimento cheese, Brussels sprouts and smoked catfish dip.

While Perkins is happy to offer these dishes inside the restaurant, he’s also hoping that diners will come to see Sunday Best as their go-to for takeout and delivery. The restaurant offers both through its online store and will begin offering its food on third-party delivery apps, even though Perkins encourages guests to work directly with the restaurant whenever possible. That in-house delivery is available within a five mile radius of the restaurant, and though Perkins notes fried chicken might not be the first thing people think of for takeout or delivery, he is confident his chicken will hold up and be perfectly crispy when it arrives on diners’ doorsteps.





click to enlarge Cheryl Baehr Sunday Best offers three different salads: a Cobb, a wedge and a chopped.

For those who choose to dine inside Sunday Best, there are even more delights. Diners familiar with Juniper’s excellent cocktail program can expect the same thoughtfulness from Sunday Best. The restaurant will offer several draft cocktails, including the bourbon and ginger classic Presbyterian, a handful of highballs, beer and wine. The idea, Perkins says, is to get a delicious and affordable cocktail in guests’ hands within a few minutes of them sitting down — and entrees on the table not much longer after that. Speed, value and the best fried chicken you can find are the foundation of everything he and his team are doing at Sunday Best — and of course, fun.

“There are no reservations; it’s table service but more casual,” Perkins says. “The big thing is we want to go from being a three dollar sign resto to a two dollar sign much more fast casual — the key is just gonna have fun.”

