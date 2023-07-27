Sureste Chef-Owner Will Open New Restaurant in Southampton

click to enlarge Mabel Suen Chef Alex Henry of Sureste announced a new restaurant is in the works.

A selection of dishes from Sureste.

Fans of the City Foundry food hall spot Sureste and chef-owner Alex Henry's Yucatán cuisine have reason to celebrate. Today, Henry announced a new multi-concept restaurant is in the works for late summer this year.El Molino del Sureste will be at 5005 South Kingshighway Boulevard in Southampton. The brick-and-mortar space will hold three concepts: a molino (a mill to make corn masa) will sell freshly made tortillas and tostadas, while two different full-service options will greet diners in the evening. One will have larger, shareable dishes and the other will be a cocktail lounge and bar offering small bites.El Molino del Sureste is a partnership with Henry's brother Jeff Henry, who will be beverage director and general manager.The food will also be a family affair — showcasing recipes from Henry's grandmother and his take on the food of his birthplace, Mérida in the Yucatán state, and southeastern Mexican cuisine more broadly. Henry also plans to use heirloom corn varieties sourced locally.“The multi-concept space is a direct representation of our familial heritage. We went to molinos every weekend as a family to get masa and made family-style meals,” Henry said in a statement. “I want people in St. Louis to have a place where they have that same experience. I want it to feel like home.”